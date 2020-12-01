Barclay will again lead Assembly GOP

PULASKI — The process was significantly less dramatic this time but Pulaski Assemblyman Will Barclay was chosen Tuesday to serve as leader of the New York Assembly Republican conference for a second consecutive year.
Barclay, 51, was re-elected in a unanimous vote among Assembly Republicans held Tuesday afternoon, according the Minority Leader’s office. He will continue his role on the leadership cadre in a state Legislature facing crises on multiple fronts including a looming budget cliff and continued action to knock back the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am honored to have the confidence of my colleagues and greatly appreciate their support as Minority Leader,” said Barclay, first elected in 2002 and going into his ninth term. “This has been a year unlike any other. I profoundly appreciate the efforts of our members, the dedication they show every day and their commitment to helping the people of this state.”
The seventh-generation Oswego County native was first elected by his peers as Assembly Minority Leader on Jan. 7, 2020 and appeared first in his new capacity at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address the following day. Barclay’s ascension to the leadership position came in a whirlwind week after Canandaigua Assemblyman Brian Kolb resigned his post as Minority Leader due to a New Year’s Eve drunk driving arrest. Barclay was quickly singled out as a front runner to replace Kolb and when no other serious challengers emerged, Barclay took control of the conference in which he'd been already been serving 17 years.
Almost immediately, Barclay rode vanguard for New York Republicans’ loyal opposition to Cuomo’s aggressive pandemic response. It began with push back to what he called a “one-size-fits-all” COVID restriction policy lain on the state in March from Montauk to Buffalo, and Barclay applauded eventual action that moved pandemic measures to a regional model.
A fierce clash pitting Republicans — notably State Sen. Patty Ritchie, R-Heuvelton — against the governor’s Department of Labor erupted in May when Ritchie and Barclay said they could no longer abide horror stories from constituents about “pending purgatory” when waiting for unemployment benefits.
Ritchie was herself re-elected in November, and said Barclay as a conference leader has “proven himself to be a strong advocate for issues important to people across our state — and especially upstate New Yorkers.”
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, 2021 will again be a year of unprecedented challenges,” Ritchie said. “Leader Barclay is the right person to help face them head on and I look forward to continuing to work with him.”
Republicans have decried the governor’s expansion of authority during the pandemic, and Barclay has consistently said “one-person-rule” is incompatible with representative democracy.
“As we approach the return to legislative session, I hope it coincides with the return of legislative authorities,” Barclay said. “The significant challenges in front of us will be best handled by a state Legislature that is active, engaged and working on behalf of 19.5 million New Yorkers. The state Assembly can’t be truly considered the ‘People’s House’ if the people’s elected representatives continue to operate under one-person rule.”
Among Barclay’s top priorities are many of the same that first got him elected nearly two decades ago: “protecting taxpayer dollars, preserving the resources for our schools and providing assistance to the small businesses we all rely on.”
The Albany to which lawmakers will return for the new legislative session set to begin in January has changed unalterably in the intervening 12 months.
On Election Day 2018, Democrats controlled 31 of the New York Senate’s 63 seats. With nearly all ballots tabulated from the November 2020 election, it appears Dems will seat 43 members — a two-thirds “supermajority” capable, by authority of the New York Constitution, of overriding a governor’s veto. What’s that got to do with Barclay’s Assembly, which has long labored under a Democrat supermajority of their own? With veto-proof security in both Legislature houses, Democrats can now conceivably enact a law with zero input from either Republicans or Cuomo.
In such extraordinary times, Barclay said, New York lawmakers must rise above former squabbles now made petty.
“Elections are over. Political agendas must be set aside. Our priorities must be laser-focused on helping those hit hardest by COVID-19 and fostering an environment that enables a full economic recovery,” Barclay said. “We can no longer adhere to the same practices that resulted in a toxic climate for job creators, oppressive taxes for families and sent more than a million New Yorkers to other states for a better quality of life.”
Barclay won re-election over Democrat Gail Tosh on Nov. 3, 2020 with nearly 70 percent of the vote in the 120th Assembly District, comprised of parts of Oswego, Jefferson and Onondaga counties. He holds degrees from St. Lawrence University and the Syracuse University College of Law and lives in Pulaski with his family.
“I look forward to a productive 2021 session, and working collaboratively with (Bronx Democrat and chamber leader) Speaker Carl Heastie and his conference to develop solutions to some of the most important challenges our state has faced,” Barclay said.
