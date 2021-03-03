Barclay says hands are tied if Dems won’t act on governor, blasts 'backroom' deal on pandemic powers

ALBANY — Republicans in the state capitol have reached a boiling point on the emergency COVID-19 powers of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on Wednesday castigating Democrats for cutting a “backroom deal” with the embattled governor.
Legislative leaders announced Tuesday they were limiting the governor’s broad powers to unilaterally set state policy during the pandemic. Under the bill, Cuomo would still have the power to keep alive his existing COVID-19 rules or tweak them but he’ll no longer be allowed to make decisions without any input from the Legislature. He’ll have to notify legislative committees and local governments and respond to their questions in certain circumstances.
The deal reached Tuesday, which was characterized by some as the end of Cuomo’s emergency powers, “really doesn’t do anything,” Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay told The Palladium-Times Wednesday. The state Legislature can comment on any extension or amendment to the governor’s directives and Barclay said the only major difference is Cuomo can’t create any new directives, but noted there are hundreds of directives outstanding.
“I really do see this as kind of a step backward,” Barclay said.
Barclay said it “seems a little strange” to have a three-way agreement on the subject and called into question why Cuomo would have any involvement in negotiating his own emergency powers. In recent days it appeared there was growing bipartisan support to curb the governor’s powers, but Barclay said that support seems to have fallen apart.
Inaction in the Legislature is leading GOP members to mount increasingly incendiary rhetorical attacks on the governor and Democrats in general. Barclay characterized the entire ordeal in recent months as the height of aggravation that he’s seen during his two decades in Albany.
“That has created a lot of frustration, probably the most I’ve ever seen in the conference,” the Pulaski Republican said. “For some reason, the majority just doesn’t want to act against the governor. Whether it’s investigating the March 25 executive order and the nursing home fatalities, investigation what seems to be a very clear path of cover-up — when you have his top aide saying it’s a cover-up. You can talk about the sexual harassment. What is the legislature doing? We’re not doing anything.”
Barclay said Republicans in the state Assembly are ready to act, and open to working with Democrats to do something to curb the governor’s power and reinstate the state Legislature as an “equal branch of government.”
Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday marked one year of Cuomo’s emergency powers, and the state Legislature has not overruled any of Cuomo’s directives.
“What’s the purpose of the legislature if the governor can do these directives and amend them,” Barclay asked. “And now he can do them from now to perpetuity.”
