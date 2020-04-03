Barclay, Ritchie torch $177B state budget as ‘brink of ruin’

By STAFF and AP REPORTS
ALBANY — A $177 billion state budget passed by New York lawmakers Friday leaves leeway for spending cuts of as much as $10 billion as the full financial toll of the coronavirus outbreak becomes more clear.
The Democratic-controlled Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have not decided yet where to find cuts and are seeking more federal funding to help make up a potential loss of $10 billion to $15 billion in state tax revenue.
“The budget was difficult because the state has no money,” Cuomo said Friday.
Cuomo’s administration can cut spending on its own if lawmakers do not come up with their own plan within 10 days. Lawmakers have largely agreed that the ongoing pandemic calls for expanding the governor’s role over state spending and response efforts.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, blasted the budget and the process behind its crafting in a press release sent at 3:24 a.m Friday. Although all-night legislative sessions are par for the course during state budget season, Barclay said these “unprecedented times demanded concentrated focus, (but) Democrats rushed out a cluttered state budget that offered nothing of the kind.”
“Concocted behind closed doors and advanced under the cover of darkness, the state’s final spending plan drifted too far from our current crisis, and was entirely bogged down by misguided political policies,” Barclay said. “The COVID-19 outbreak threatens the health of every community and has turned our financial position on its head. Rather than adopt a bare-bones budget that directly addresses our significant challenges, the Legislature compromised its process, gave away its authority and acted less as an independent branch of government, and more as an extension of the Executive.”
Named the leader of the Assembly Republican conference in January, Barclay and his colleagues wrote and introduced the Small Business Emergency Recovery Act of 2020, designed to “provide critical relief to job creators struggling to keep their doors open.”
As with nearly all GOP-backed measures in Democrat-dominated Albany, it failed to pass.
“The Department of Labor is receiving 1 million calls per day from people seeking unemployment help. New York is facing one of the biggest economic downturns in history,” Will Barclay said. “Businesses are closing. In this environment, it is unconscionable that Assembly Democrats refused to provide assistance to employees and businesses on the brink of ruin.”
Among other components of the budget Barclay protested in wake of its passage: bail and criminal justice reform (“We needed more than a symbolic gesture and cursory changes”), public campaign financing (“There is no reason taxpayers need to foot the bill for politicians running for office. This policy invites abuse and does nothing to root out rampant corruption in New York”) and industry regulation (“As restaurants everywhere are forced to close their doors, Democrats added more regulations that stifle growth and cut deeper into the industry’s bottom line.”)
State Sen. Patty Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said after the passage of the budget that New York faced “tremendous financial challenges in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak” where “people are struggling with job losses and shuttered businesses, or are on the stressful front lines of this public health crisis.”
Democrats’ budget was a “missed opportunity to step up and address the immediate needs of all New Yorkers,” Ritchie said.
“Ironically, though, New York’s new budget—which I voted against—includes cuts to critical health care funding, rejects proposals to help small businesses and includes $100 million for taxpayer-funded political campaigns,” Ritchie said.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow said the budget was “riddled with policy and cuts to school and the medical field.”
“we should have just done a bare bones budget, not one riddled with policy, to help get New York by in this difficult time,” Manktelow said. “Better yet, we should have passed an extender so we could have come back at a later, and safer, date, so we actually have more information on how our state is going to handle the current pandemic.
Manktelow was “greatly disappointed” in what he decried as cuts to “libraries, school, first responders,” and “those working hard in our hospitals.”
For now, schools that are already considering layoffs and have bare-bones budgets are receiving nearly the same amount of funding as last year — about $28 billion. Cuomo had proposed $800 million in extra school aid in January. New York will lose out on extra federal education aid if funding falls further.
The budget also allows Cuomo’s administration to reduce health care spending and make it harder for New Yorkers to enroll in some Medicaid programs this or next year.
The potential delay of some Medicaid reforms could allow New York to receive billions from Congress’ emergency Medicaid aid package, which prohibits states from restricting Medicaid during the outbreak. A coalition of several health consumer groups said cuts during or after the pandemic will devastate hospitals.
A host of new laws were approved in the budget, including the legalization of paid surrogacy, a ban on plastic foam containers, a sweeping new paid sick leave law, an expansion of prevailing wage mandates, a ban on flavored vaping, a new small-donor public financing system and making it harder for third parties to qualify for the election ballot.
A group representing New York hospitals won a new law that provides immunity for health care facilities, workers and administrators from civil or criminal liability during the COVID-19 outbreak.
New York will legalize e-bikes and e-scooters, add E Pluribus Unum to the state’s coat of arms, seize weapons from certain individuals linked to possible domestic abuse, establish a new “domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate” felony, and ban high-risk sexual offenders from riding the MTA.
New York is also tweaking a law allowing immigrants living in the country illegally to apply for drivers’ licenses. The measure drew a rebuke from President Donald Trump’s administration, which had halted the import and export of used vehicles in New York and cut residents from “trusted traveler” programs.
New York can now share certain state motor vehicle records that federal officials say are needed to import and export vehicles and vet New Yorkers applying to trusted traveler programs. The law aims to ensure that data can’t be used for immigration enforcement.
A dozen new crimes also will be added to charges that are eligible for cash bail. The move changes a state law that eliminated cash bail for 90 percent of crimes.
