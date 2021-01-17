Barclay, GOP unveil ‘Jump-Start New York’

ALBANY — New York Republicans, including Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, on Friday said the state needs a “jump start,” and unveiled what they say is a blueprint to recovery that deviates significantly from the policies outlined by the governor’s office this week.
The 18-point “Jump-Start New York” plan contains proposals aimed at benefiting small businesses and struggling individuals as the Empire State continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the components are the use of more than $1 billion in unallocated settlement funds for small business relief, utilizing local councils for future disaster relief, implementing a 180-day period for small businesses to recover, providing tax credits for landlords, increasing rural internet access and loosening farming regulatory expenses.
“We must seize the opportunity to help struggling New Yorkers and small businesses recover from the devastating economic impact of this pandemic,” Barclay said.
Assisting New Yorkers with short- and long-term economic recovery is an area which Barclay and Republicans say Gov. Andrew Cuomo has failed to rise to the level of the crisis.
“He presented far too little on help for small businesses,” Barclay said, referring to the governor’s series of four state of the state addresses this week.
Portions of the $1 billion are destined to help businesses deemed non-essential that were forced to close due to Cuomo’s March 2020 executive orders.
Barclay urged the state to use its 10 Regional Economic Development Councils for disaster relief, rather than the avenues utilized thus far. The minority leader said the regional offices would be better suited to face the economic challenges present in each respective region.
The relief plan also includes a 180-day grace period in which small businesses would not be subjugated to fines and penalties while responding to violations incurred during the pandemic.
According to Barclay, landlords throughout the state have suffered “significant loses” to revenue because of lost rent payments implemented by the state’s Safe Harbor Act signed in June. Under the Jump Start plan, landlords would receive a tax credit to help remedy the loss payments.
“This legislation is necessary to provide relief to those taxpayers to ensure that they are held harmless from the loss of income,” Barclay said.
Barclay noted the Republican plan also calls for the state to increase rural communities’ access to broadband to ensure equal access to higher quality Internet. If rural communities were able to increase their ability to access the internet, it would improve healthcare, remote learning, and capabilities to work remotely.
Barclay said agricultural businesses also suffered large losses of sales last year, and citing the New York Farm Bureau added more than half of the state’s farms and agribusinesses have been negatively affected financially due to the pandemic.
Supporting these businesses by loosening regulations on these businesses would allow for “expanded markets and foster greater opportunities for product movement,” Barclay said.
The plan also included a layout for the introduction of a State Division of Regulatory Review & Economic Growth.
This division if implemented, would be responsible for reducing the regulatory burdens on small businesses throughout the state, review state agency rules and establish a hotline to report excessive fines and submit requests for regulatory review.
“As we seek to emerge stronger and better than ever, Albany must recognize the importance of delivering for the job-creators and hard-working individuals across the state,” Barclay said.
Highlighted in the plan are recommendations for federal action that would help the state’s economic recovery. Among the recommendations layed out by Barclay are increased distribution of stimulus relief money, aiding local school and governments directly through funding, capping unemployment insurance premiums and expanding zero-percent interest rates for small businesses.
Barclay urged the federal government to distribute any forthcoming stimulus payments within 30 days, and to extend benefits from the federal government an additional year.
“This would allow non-essential businesses and the economy time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Barclay said.
Included in the stimulus money should be direct aid for local schools and governments to help offset cash deficits faced during the pandemic.
According to Barclay, small businesses should not have higher insurance payments because of the complications businesses have faced during the pandemic. Barclay noted businesses may be more inclined to use future profits to hire back employees if they’re not concerned about paying higher insurance rates in the future.
“Done correctly, I am confident we can both protect the public and protect our economy,” Barclay said.
