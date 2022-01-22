OSWEGO — New York State Assemblyman Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski) endorsed Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY-1) for governor of New York in 2022.
Surrounded by a crowd of approximately 100 onlookers Saturday, including Oswego County Legislative Chairman James Weatherup, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton, at GS Steamers in Oswego, Barclay announced his endorsement for Zeldin.
“I think today is a very special day for Oswego County and 2022 is going to be a special kind of year for our special guest here today,” Barclay said. “Never in my 20- year career have I felt more strongly that we need a change in the governor’s office. You think about it, lets look back at the past administration. I ask my Democratic friends from time to time, during our last administration, we’ve lost thousands of people in New York State. Three hundred thousand people left New York State during this pandemic so I ask those Democratic friends, ‘Do you think were doing something right or doing something wrong?’ The answer seems pretty clear to me.”
Barclay held the podium for approximately 20 minutes speaking about mismanagement by the current state administration on topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic and nursing home deaths, the state budget, economy and lost residency. He remarked on gas prices under the current national leadership as well as the pulling out of troops from Afghanistan.
“It’s time for change,” Barclay said. “ We are fortunate to have a candidate who’s willing to step up. I get asked to endorse candidates from the local level to national level often, and when I do, I look for three things in a candidate. One, experience. Two, do they have integrity? And three, do they have leadership abilities? I submit to you our guest here today has all three of them. He’s served in the military, served in the state senate has honorably served as (a) congressman. … He’s got the experience. So it’s my great pleasure to introduce Lee Zeldin, the next governor of New York State.”
Barclay joins a long list of GOP leaders across the state to endorse Zeldin since the congressman announced his candidacy for governor in April 2021. Among those to support Zeldin include New York State Assemblyman and Schoharie County Republican Committee Chairman Chris Teague, Saratoga County Republican Chairman Carl Zeilman, Long Island representative Chairman James Barrett, New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy — who described Zeldin as the “presumptive nominee” — and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said he supports Zeldin, “a soldier like himself, and a family man who will step up and defend New York against the radical left.”
