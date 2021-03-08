Barclay calls for Cuomo’s job, joined by growing chorus of Democrats

ALBANY — Political leaders from both parties are calling for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with Oswego County lawmakers saying the governor is “out of excuses, out of credibility and out of time” in support of impeachment efforts.
In the past three weeks, the Cuomo administration has been engulfed from scandals that range from multiple sexual harassment accusations to potentially interfering in the construction of a major bridge over the Hudson River. All these developments come on the heels of a damning New York Times report that Cuomo staff worked behind the scenes to doctor the numbers on the state’s nursing home COVID-19 deaths.
“There is no way I resign,” Cuomo told reporters over the weekend.
On Monday, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said he “believes the time has come” to take the decision out of Cuomo’s hands.
“In order to lead this great state as governor, you need to have credibility and trust,” Barclay said in an Albany press conference. “Unfortunately, we feel the governor has lost that and now has an inability to lead.”
The Pulaski Republican pointed to “30 members of the Assembly majority saying the governor should resign” as widespread support for Cuomo’s removal. Thirty Democrats added to the GOP’s 43 members isn’t quite enough to win a vote in the 150-member Assembly and it’s a long way from calling for a resignation to voting to boot the governor from office.
Nevertheless, Republicans are going to “keep pounding” as they see an opportunity to strike back against a state executive who for so long has gotten things his way.
“Cuomo’s administration has been found to have willfully manipulated data to avoid a federal investigation. Several women have now come forward with harrowing tales of disturbing behavior from the governor,” Barclay said. “It will be impossible for him to lead our state out of a pandemic — and negotiate one of the most important budgets in our state’s history — with a complete lack of credibility and trust from both the public and Legislature.”
While Barclay conceded that Republicans “won’t be able to force a vote” on their impeachment resolution, it’s a gauntlet thrown down to Democrats: if you’re serious, here’s your chance.
“We hope the political pressure keeps getting greater and greater,” Barclay said.
Oswego County’s other Assembly member, Republican Brian Manktelow of Lyons, said he supported the impeachment push as the “responsibility of the Legislature.”
“It is downright shameful for the governor to still be holding his position given the cover-up of his mistake which caused thousands of nursing home deaths, allegations of sexual harassment from five women, and now potential issues with the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge that dates back five years,” Manktelow said in a statement. “If he really cares about New York, he will step down, but seeing as he is unwilling to admit defeat, we need to move forward to protect New York by removing him from office.”
State Sen. Patty Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, told The Palladium-Times on Monday she was “disturbed” by the “very serious allegations of misconduct” but stopped short of calling for the governor’s immediate removal and supported the AG’s ongoing investigation.
“My colleagues and I were among the first to call for an independent, thorough investigation. I believe in due process and the Governor should have the opportunity to explain himself in full,” Ritchie said. “If the allegations made thus far are confirmed, I do not see how he can continue as our governor.”
Barclay and other Albany GOP officials have been consistently critical of Cuomo’s pandemic power and headstrong style but a growing chorus of Democrats has recently stepped forward to join them.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say the three-term governor should resign. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stopped short of demanding that Cuomo quit, but said in a statement “it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”
On Saturday, two more women who worked for Cuomo publicly accused him of inappropriate behavior, on the heels of other allegations in recent weeks.
“Every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. “New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”
Her public push for his resignation came shortly after a Sunday press conference where Cuomo said it would be “anti-democratic” for him to step down.
Support for Cuomo has eroded with surprising speed and in a way that was unthinkable just weeks ago — New York’s three-term governor is famously aggressive in handling dissent from fellow Democrats but some have deemed the particulars of recent blows to his character and behavior a bridge too far.
Several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable. The state’s attorney general is investigating. Cuomo has urged people to wait for that investigation to conclude before they judge him.
A number of female Dem legislators have broken entirely with the Cuomo administration, many of them young and relatively new lawmakers. Manhattan Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, 37, said on MSNBC she believes there are enough votes in the Legislature to impeach Cuomo. Niou last week also spoke out in an extensive AP story about the culture of rampant misogyny and sexual predation in Albany. Others who have called for Cuomo’s resignation include U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Long Island Democrat.
Former adviser Lindsey Boylan, 36, said Cuomo made inappropriate comments on her appearance, joked about playing strip poker and once kissed her on the lips at the end of a meeting. Former aide, 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo asked if she ever had sex with older men and made other comments she interpreted as gauging her interest in an affair.
Echoing comments he made in a news conference last week, Cuomo acknowledged he’d made jokes and asked personal questions in an attempt to be collegial and frequently greeted people with hugs and kisses.
“I never meant to make anyone feel any uncomfortable,” he said. Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately.
While Cuomo has been apologetic in recent days over his behavior, at least tacitly acknowledging that some of the things women have said are true, he’s also singled out a few accusations as flatly false.
On Sunday he disputed a story told by about him by Karen Hinton, a former press aide to Cuomo when he served as the federal housing secretary under President Bill Clinton.
In a story published Saturday in The Washington Post, Hinton detailed an uncomfortable hotel room interaction she had with Cuomo when the two met in California years ago as they were trying to patch things up after an estrangement.
Hinton said that as she got up to leave, Cuomo gave her a hug that was “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate.”
She described the encounter not as sexual harassment but as a “power play” for “manipulation and control.” She was no longer an aide to Cuomo at the time.
