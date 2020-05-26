Barbara J. Burnham, 92, a resident of Shady Lane in the town of Scriba, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
Barbara was born in Oswego, New York, the daughter of the late Eugene and Ella (Dauphinet) Card. She was a life resident of the area. She was a graduate of Oswego High School, and of the Rochester Business Institute. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as the office manager for the Oswego dental practices of Dr. Douglas Jones, and Dr. John Scullin.
She was an active volunteer in the area, and donated her time to help the Oswego County Animal Welfare League, and the Mexico Food Pantry. Barbara was a communicant of St. Anne Mother of Mary Catholic Church in Mexico, New York.
She is survived by two daughters, Jean Burnham Parker of Scriba, and Mary Ann (Robert) Kosbob in Oswego; two grandchildren, Gregory Kosbob of Oswego, and Rebecca (Kevin) Oakley of Scriba; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Kinley Oakley, and a sister, Betty Foss of Okeechobee, Florida.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Glenn Burnham, and her second husband, Earl Skilinski.
Services will be private.There will be no calling hours. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Mexico Food Pantry, 5863 Scenic Dr., Mexico; or the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, New York, 13126.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. 2nd St. in Oswego.
