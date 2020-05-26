Banner tributes to line city streets saluting ‘Hometown Heroes’

OSWEGO — Oswego County Federal Credit Union recently launched a military tribute banner program, entitled “Hometown Heroes” in the cities of Fulton and Oswego.
“These banners, honoring veterans from Fulton and Oswego, are now up and will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day for the next two years,” William Carhart, OCFCU CEO, said. “It’s a tangible way we can celebrate both veterans and active-duty military members, and also show our community pride.”
According to OCFCU vice president Mary Greeney, the credit union coordinated sponsorships from families for the banners this spring, with a 100 percent sponsorship rate for the 66 banners. There will be 30 banners displayed in Oswego and 36 in Fulton.
“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the men and women who have served in our military,” Greeney said.
Each banner is full color and 24-foot by 48-foot with a photo of the veteran who is being honored. In addition, families will get to keep the banner after the two-year display period, officials said.
OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. Offices are located at 90 East Bridge Street Oswego, 300 West 1st Street Oswego, 707 S. Fourth St., Fulton, and 5828 Scenic Avenue (Rt.3), Mexico.
