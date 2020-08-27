Balter bags Biden blessing

SYRACUSE — Democrat Dana Balter this week got a campaign jolt from the top of the ticket as former Vice President and current presidential nominee Joe Biden officially endorsed her challenge to incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Katko and Balter will meet on Nov. 3 for the second straight Congressional contest, with Katko walking away from the first with a 5-point victory and a third term in Washington. Balter survived primary season earlier this year and is already pulling out the big guns.
“I strongly endorse Dana Balter for Congress because she understands the struggles that working families in central and western New York are going through,” said Biden in a statement released by Balter’s campaign.
The 2020 presidential election figures to play a prominent role in the Balter-Katko tilt. The 24th Congressional District cast more votes for Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump in 2016, and with that backdrop, Katko faces the most serious threat yet to his Congressional tenure.
Balter was “incredibly honored” to receive the Biden blessing.
“Vice President Biden understands what it takes to lead, and the vision he’s put forth for our country is one of economic strength, justice, and opportunity,” Balter said. “I am grateful for his support of my campaign, and I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of working families.”
While Balter is cleaving tight to the Democrats’ standard-bearer, Katko is trying to prevent the appearance of cozying up to the president and alienating the moderate suburban voters he needs to win re-election.
Katko endorsed Trump in January with a less-than-ringing endorsement and multiple times this year Katko has told The Palladium-Times that while he may disagree with Trump’s personal style, the economic results have been worth the tradeoff. Pushed on the question, Katko said it was very unlikely he would rescind his support of the president. He also voted against the House of Representatives’ articles of impeachment against Trump, with Katko saying at the time it would be a “dangerous precedent,” Katko said, to “impeach a president without articulating specific crimes.”
Despite trying to play the middle, Balter will try to paint Katko with the broadest Trump-colored paintbrush available.
“(Katko is) endorsing a man who is trying to slash hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. He’s endorsing a man who stokes fear, hatred, and division to maintain power,” said Balter of Katko’s support for the president. “And John Katko believes this man has made us better off than we were four years ago? That tells us an awful lot about John Katko’s vision for our future.”
In the adjacent district, NY-22, Republican challenger Claudia Tenney has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.