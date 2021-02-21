Bald eagles’ recovery leads to more recent area sightings

Since the eighties, bald eagles have had a staggering population recovery that local avian experts are calling a great environmental conservation success story. Decades ago, the eagles were nearly wiped out due in part to hazardous pesticides and actions. Due to their recovery, bald eagles are now more frequently spotted throughout Oswego County because of the favorable habitat. Experts project increased sightings to continue in the coming years. Pictured above, local photographer Richard Nelson’s Feb. 17 photo of a bald eagle in the Oswego Harbor.