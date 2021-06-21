FULTON — “Stand 12 feet back,” the safety coordinator says, “ax just above your head,” you hear as you hold the ax handle with both hands, then with a swift motion you extend your arm and release. You hear a “thud” at the end of the exercise when your flying ax hits and lodges into the wood down the lane.
This is ax throwing, and Oswego County residents will no longer have to travel far for such an experience. Axechuckers LLC opened earlier this month and is the first local commercial venue dedicated to such activities, according to co-owners Tina and Paul Sawyer.
“This is something that sounds scary but is actually very fun and a little bit addicting when you do it,” Paul Sawyer said. “People have more fun than they expect to have when they come.”
Throwing an ax for sport likely dates back far longer, but commercial ax-throwing venues emerged in 2006, when Matt Wilson, founder of the Backyard Axe Throwing League (BATL), organized the first urban ax throwing venue in a Toronto-based warehouse, according to BATL’s website.
Since its humble beginnings, ax throwing has gained international recognition and popularity, paving the way for venue to open in more than a dozen countries around the globe.
Hearing about the fun and increasingly popular sport, a quizzical Sawyer family opted to answer a pressing question: how fun is it really? The family had their answer after visiting the Bad Axe Throwing location in Camillus.
“We thought the concept of ax throwing was interesting and looked pretty fun,” Paul Sawyer said, describing the time as an interesting, thrilling and unforgettable experience.
In the following days, the family gazed upon their unused garage located on Harold Drive in Granby with wonder and got an idea: opening their very own ax throwing venue.
“The building was just sitting there, empty, and we went for it,” Paul Sawyer said.
Between February and May, Paul Sawyer said he completed an entire interior redesign and renovation of the garage, investing nearly $20,000 to build out their vision.
“It was some arguments, it was some sweat, we both had images in our minds of how we wanted things and where, there was a lot compromises between us,” Tina Sawyer said.
The Sawyers invited The Palladium-Times to visit the recently renovated facility, which opened for business on June 11. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for June 24.
Entering the shiny 2,000 square foot venue, it’s easy to get distracted by the glistening wood and steel on the ax heads. That shine, complemented by the dark-red walls and steel fencing, creates the perfect aura for ax chucking.
Chuckers stand between 12 and 14 feet back from a soaked handcrafted piece of lumber in one of ten lanes and get their dominant arm ready. However, before winding up, participates are required to take a swift lesson on proper chucking technique to ensure the best throws possible, the Sawyers said.
Throughout the fast lesson, the Sawyer’s outline how to wield the hatchets and how to properly throw them: either one-handed or dual-handed. Paul Sawyer prefers throwing the ax one handed while Mrs. Sawyer opts to use both hands.
Closed toe shoes are necessary for throwers inside the venue to ensure attendees don’t accidentally drop an ax on their feet. After the waivers are signed and precautions put in place, participants are left to choose between a game with a standard ringed target or a so-called projection target — a slab of wood using projections to create a variety of games: tic-tac-toe, connect four, a zombie game or a target with a moving epicenter.
The standard target has two smaller targets in the upper left and upper right hand corners, called kill shots, and can make or break a game, according to Paul Sawyer. The games are set up on a round-to-round basis — similar to a game of bowling.
While rejoicing after seeing your ax stuck in the target, age-appropriate attendees could enjoy a beer. The Sawyers said Axechuckers LLC will not sell alcoholic beverages but would allow attendees 21 and older “the option to bring a beer with them.”
Attendees can choose between one- and two-hour sessions. Axechuckers is located at 12 Harold Drive off county Route 3 outside the city of Fulton. For more information visit www.axechuckersllc.com or follow their Facebook page.
