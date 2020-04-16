Avery's Litatro Building rising high above downtown Oswego

OSWEGO — The downtown construction project dominating the intersection of West First and West Bridge streets could be ready for tenants as soon as late summer or early fall, according to the developer behind the building.
The five-story Litatro Building (an acronym for “luck is the ability to recognize opportunity”) is the newest undertaking by Port City entrepreneur and real estate magnate Atom Avery.
“We had an amazing winter,” Avery said of the progress. “We were able to definitely get some work done throughout the (mild) winter.”
In late June 2019, Avery’s crews got started on what would become the site of the Litatro Building by demolishing the Global Buffet restaurant at the busy downtown corner. City officials and residents cheered the move, with Mayor Billy Barlow calling the now-demolished structure an “eyesore.”
Throughout the fall and winter, construction workers set the foundation, built a towering elevator shaft and matching stairwell and are now continuing the framing with sheetrock expected to be hung soon. A key milestone for the project will be the placement of the roof, an impending moment for Avery.
“The roof is the beginning of when we can really set a timeline. … Getting it weather-tight is the most important part,” Avery said.
The Litatro Building will house a 60-seat Southern Fare restaurant and other commercial space on the first floor, along with 20 housing units, basement parking and a rooftop bar area.
Despite the process being slightly slowed by social distancing measures, crews continue to make progress with glass fixtures recently installed and the building’s upper floors taking shape.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said he recently toured the site, and was impressed with what he saw.
“The project includes all the key components to our broader downtown vision,” Barlow said. “We’ve had some interest in the units before the project is even completed and that speaks to the demand and excitement behind a project like this.”
The Litatro building was sparked by Avery’s application for funding through the city of Oswego’s pool of $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) awarded in 2016. According to DRI records, Avery will receive roughly $700,000 in funding for the project.
The homegrown Avery, who resides in the Port City with his wife and three children, will add the Litatro Building to his impressive stable of properties. In addition to the dozens of residential units through his Avery Rental Properties LLC, Avery is also the principal in Oswego’s Beacon Hotel, All Seasons Inn and The Gardens by Morningstar.
Barlow lavished praise on Avery for the good work he’s done in his hometown.
“Litatro replaces the former Global Buffet, eliminating a source of blight in our core downtown and replacing it with a taller, beautiful development that will serve as an asset to our downtown community by filling a need for high-end housing in this community in a perfect position to accommodate working professionals and folks who want the downtown living experience in a smaller community,” Barlow said. “I’m proud of the project so far, I thank Atom Avery for staying true to his word and working with us to make this project happen.
“Pathfinder Bank has been an amazing partner and I believe the community will be proud of the completed final product.”
