At special meeting, OCSD board hammers out funding for remediation

OSWEGO — Oswego city Board of Education members were summoned to an emergency meeting Friday to solidify language on funding for the emergency action to remove metal contaminants found below the site of an ongoing capital project.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education President Heather DelConte called for the virtual meeting to amend a resolution passed Tuesday that approved a $5.6 million remediation project removing and refilling soils tarnished with lead, arsenic, barium and mercury found beneath the old Joe Wilber Field in June. Voters approved the $63 million capital project in 2018.
“I left the meeting Tuesday night feeling unsettled about the language in the resolution,” DelConte said referring to the resolution’s wording as it pertains to funding sources. “I regretted that I didn’t offer an amendment or at least table the vote until we as a board have more time to vet the action items and applications.”
The new amendment is set to alleviate concerns regarding the use of OCSD’s general fund account, DelConte said. Originally, board members, special counsel and administrators noted the district was not ruling out seeking funding sources outside the bonded money approved by voters in 2018, citing New York building aid and general fund as examples.
“It was unclear to me why the language couldn’t and shouldn’t reflect that which was originally used in the bond resolution regarding the issue,” DelConte said.
DelConte noted this was an added “frustration to an already difficult time for the district.
“As a board, we currently find ourselves in the very (undesired) position of managing not only an education system during a pandemic, not only a very significant capital project during a pandemic, but one with the unexpected added frustration and expense of dealing with remnants of another generation’s careless actions, whether they were intentional or inadvertent,” she said. “We must be deliberate with our response and direct with our intentions.”
The amended resolution, which passed via a 6-0 vote, ensures that capital project money and state aid are ultimately used to cover unanticipated expenses, DelConte said.
“I feel very strongly that our general fund will only be used as a temporary funding source as needed, with the absolute intent to pay back moneys back into that fund with the bonding proceeds,” she concluded.
The Oswego City School District typically meets once every two weeks, with the most recent meeting Tuesday and the next scheduled for Dec. 15. Meetings can be viewed at oswego.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.