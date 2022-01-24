ALBANY — State Assembly Republicans came together Monday to urge the passage of legislation representing the Assembly GOP’s latest step in its fight against higher-than-normal inflation rates.
The legislation, called the “Inflation Relief & Consumer Assistance Plan,” was introduced in October and, if passed, would suspend the state’s sales tax for a two-year period, lowering the cost on many common purchases, according to Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski).
Barclay, who has been a strict opponent against increased inflation rates in recent months, said the act would provide “immediate relief” to local consumers as the federal government looks to lower the cost of items throughout the country.
“Our proposal will give all New Yorkers a measure of financial relief during an extremely difficult time,” Barclay said. “New York is in a strong financial position where revenues have exceeded expectations. Let’s pass on some needed savings to people who have fought through a pandemic and are now dealing with a crushing cost-of-living crisis that’s being felt in every community.”
Barclay said state revenues were higher than anticipated, representing a nearly $10 billion increase than anticipated in the 2021 state budget and $2.7 billion more than the state’s Mid-Year Financial Plan.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this month an increase of 7 percent in the consumer price index — a measurement of average items everyday costs — over a 12-month period. Based on these figures, the average consumer experiences a monthly increase in expenses of $375, while a family of four sees a monthly cost increase of $513 to their household budgets, Barclay said in the release.
The items the bill would target directly include gas prices (up 49.6 percent), energy prices (up 29.3 percent), take-out food (up 6.0 percent), household supplies (up 2.1 percent), and paper products (up 3.2 percent), Barclay said.
“We’re seeing the worst inflation in four decades and people have grown tired of it. Food, clothing, utilities, transportation — prices are rising on almost everything,” Barclay said. “People just need a little break and we are trying to provide it immediately."
Joining Barclay and the state Assembly GOP were regional business leaders who pointed to their representatives that feel as though they’ve had enough of the financial impacts facing their businesses.
Ashley E. Ranslow, state director of the National Federation of Independent Buisnesses (NFIB) said of the businesses they represent, which totals roughly 11,000 small businesses throughout the state, 64 percent of them have had to increase prices due to their ongoing challenges — inflation being one of them.
“The challenges continue to stack up for New York’s small businesses. Supply chain disruptions, rampant inflation, and labor shortages are squeezing small-business owners as they are still digging themselves out of the economic tolls of the pandemic,” she said. “This is not a sustainable situation for local entrepreneurs or consumers.”
Rita Ferris, president of the Northeastern Retail Lumber Association, welcomed the news of the proposed legislation, adding that the “legislation couldn’t have come at a better time.”
“Right now, consumers are feeling financial pressure everywhere they turn. From the staggering price increases for food and gas, to virtually no interest on hard-earned savings and eroding retirement accounts, it’s a scary time,” Ferris said. “Eliminating the sales tax on certain items will ease some of this pressure by giving everyone a little more disposable income to pay for essentials such as mortgage payments and home maintenance.”
