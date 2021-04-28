As pandemic threat wanes, some landlords say they may never recover

OSWEGO — As access to vaccinations becomes widespread, curfews are lifted and mask requirements eased, the COVID-19 danger that’s been with New Yorkers for more than a year is beginning to lift.
Local Republican lawmakers, however, said Wednesday there’s one group for whom conditions aren’t getting better but worse: property owners and landlords.
“The pandemic has had serious financial impacts and we recognized the impacts have been felt on both sides,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay during a press conference with other GOP lawmakers and industry advocates. “But this bill fails to do that.”
The bill in question is a provision to extend the state’s eviction moratorium, part of a large aid package initially composed in 2020 and reworked or renewed several times since to help struggling tenants facing COVID-19 related hardship.
“Without protection, the state is facing a looming housing disaster,” Barclay said. “Many landlords have reached a breaking point.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the state’s food and beverage curfew would end for outdoor dining on May 17 and indoor dining May 31; the governor also announced the state’s vaccination sites would begin accepting walk-in patients of any age. Health officials reported Wednesday afternoon more than 1.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the past seven days.
While many aspects of society are getting back to normal at a welcome — if not a little surprising — rate, some housing providers say their very real financial and property losses aren’t getting the same attention from Albany.
“The Assembly Majority has shown total, absolute indifference toward the problems property owners and landlords are facing,” said Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick, R-Smithtown. “They view all landlords as if they were the big players and that’s not true. The majority of them are trying to provide a safe, affordable place to live.”
Assembly Democrats, led by Speaker Carl Heastie, D-The Bronx, were expected to take up the eviction moratorium Wednesday in anticipation of its expiration on May 1 but delayed the vote until Monday, May 3, with the extension retroactive to Saturday. The extra time will give Republicans more time to “emphasize the unintended consequences” of the moratorium, Barclay said.
“We all want to help tenants in need, but there needs to be more balance,” Barclay said.
Deb Hall, president of the Finger Lakes Landlords Association, said a Wayne County family-owned housing complex with 36 units was “now 50 percent non-payers.”
“It’s an opportunity for bad actors to continue and what we’ve seen is even marginal tenants who may have struggled with their rent have turned into bad tenants because they know they can’t be taken to court,” Hall said. Fellow landlord Elyse Zaccaro described it as “an impossible situation.”
William Niebel is a law professor at Cornell University and said this week extending the eviction moratorium is “critical, and the only way to ensure tenants are protected and landlords get paid.”
“If the moratorium is not extended, evictions will start in earnest next week,” said Niebel, an expert on tenant law. He pointed to $2.4 billion contained in the state budget passed earlier this month as a source of aid that would need to be developed and used.
“The extension of the New York eviction moratorium is vital because it will allow time for the allocated rent relief funds to be distributed,” said Niebel, adding that four more months of access to $2.4 billion of aid funding contained in the state budget will “no doubt prevent eviction of the majority of tenants who have suffered financial hardship during COVID, and it will get the money to the landlords who are entitled to it and need financial assistance as well.”
Not all claimed pandemic-related hardship is created equal, said Rich Tyson of Rochester Property Solutions LLC. The Monroe County firm has lost more than $80,000 in unpaid rents during the pandemic, Tyson said, “more than the entire property tax liability we have to Monroe County and the city of Rochester.”
“The moratorium is just crushing us,” he said. “All the relief proposed and supposedly provided is contingent on a housing provider having a tenant in place who is eligible (for COVID-19 hardship assistance.)”
With Democrats firmly in control of the state Assembly, Senate and governor’s office, the eviction moratorium is likely to pass.
“When you create the incentive to game the system — which the Democrat majority is OK with, I’m sorry to say — whether it’s ‘sticking it to the man’ which many are in agreement with — it’s not fair,” said Fitzpatrick.
Assembly Democratic conference spokesman Michael Whyland said that was misguided thinking.
“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and people shouldn’t have to worry about being put on the streets,” Whyland told The Palladium-Times when asked for comment on Fitzpatrick’s characterization. “This is a sensible bill.”
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-Lyons, represents the western portion of Oswego County and is a landlord himself, as well as a farmer.
“Not only are there people who are able to pay rent and are simply choosing not to, instead are spending money on luxuries such as new cars, vacations and more,” he said. “It is a completely unbalanced system and, quite frankly, once this moratorium comes to an end, many relationships will be ruined and courthouses will be overflowing with eviction cases. We need to find a way to help those who need help, without doing it at the expense of others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.