As local schools consider budgets, Schumer announces tens of millions in federal aid

OSWEGO — Oswego City School District administrators and business officials are ironing out details on their 2021-2022 preliminary budget, but the latest federal pandemic relief bill signed into law this month has brought as many questions as answers for the district.
The proposed $91.7 million budget, unveiled during Tuesday’s virtual Board of Education meeting represents a growth of 3.6 percent over last year’s $88.5 million spending plan.
The Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) proposed budget currently contains approximately $37 million in New York state aid payments, an uptick of about 10 percent compared to a year ago but officials were careful to note the fluidity of the situation, and an increase in aid from Albany is still very much a tentative figure. The final number out of the state capitol for school aid won’t be known for sure until the state budget is passed, with a deadline of April 1.
According to Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III and Executive Director of Business and Finance Nancy Squairs, the district has also received $4 million through federal aid bills signed in the last year and would use those funds to augment expected revenues for the 2021-2022 school year.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday announced that out of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, $2.5 billion was specifically earmarked for upstate New York schools to “fill budget gaps, address learning loss, meet the needs of students with disabilities, assist students experiencing homelessness, provide summer enrichment and after-school programs, and more.”
The colossal aid bill was signed into law last week.
“Everyone wants schools to reopen completely and for our children to be able to return to the classroom, but it needs to be done in a way that is safe for students, families, educators, and learning institutions,” said Schumer. “Safely re-opening them has and will continue to cost tens of thousands of dollars, and the federal funding allocated for them in the American Rescue Plan will help schools bring students back to their desks when New York recovers from the pandemic and returns to ‘normal’.”
Calvin said Schumer’s news was “exciting” and the district awaits the full rollout in order to better understand what they should be expecting. Some of the most pressing questions regard the timeline of federal aid disbursements, restrictions on how the funds can be spent, and will the funds supplant state aid.
“One of the biggest questions we have is how do we use these funds to meet the needs of our students, and cover some of the largest expenditures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic?” Calvin said in a Wednesday interview, regarding Schumer’s announcement “We are excited about the additional funds and are looking forward to doing everything we can to support the needs of our students and the district as a whole.”
District officials are also calculating revenue stemming from property taxes. On Tuesday, Squairs and Calvin said taxpayers would see an increase of about 1.35 percent, which brings the total tax levy closer to $27 million compared to the $26.6 raised from taxes in last year’s budget. The current state tax cap allows for an increase in the tax levy of 4.99 percent, but OCSD made the decision to stick with a 1.35 percent increase, factoring in community needs.
“We really looked at the needs of our community and the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic and we thought: what could we do to have the most affordable budget?,” Calvin said of the decision. “We could raise the tax levy to 4.99 percent, but we really felt it would be best not to go to that length with everything happening in our country and in our community.”
Board of Education member Jim McKenzie said since this is a preliminary budget, the district could look at other sources of revenue to potentially reduce the tax increase.
“It’s possible we may have some fund balance (revenue) that could offset (a shortfall) that and we may actually be able to reduce the overall tax burden,” he said, noting that the district is using conservative figures at this time.
Officials said they did not plan to dip into fund balance or reserves in order to balance this year’s spending plan. The district used approximately $837,000 from reserves to balance last year’s budget, and on Tuesday reported the gap between revenue and expenditures at $600,000.
“We want to have a budget that is fiscally sound. One that is not excessive for taxpayers,” Calvin said. “We also want it to provide for flexibility within budget codes. We want it to be foolproof, providing for emergencies should they occur. And we want our budget to have enough cash flow available should state aid be withheld.”
On expenditures, the district’s line for salaries is set to increase by about $1.7 million from last year, bringing the total to $41.1 million. BOCES costs and district staff benefits are also scheduled to increase by approximately $273,000 and $1.2 million respectively.
OCSD is projected to save on supplies, contractual and equipment costs, according to Squairs.
“The biggest drivers on this budget we have today are salaries, benefits, and BOCES, which are services for our kids, and debt service,” Calvin noted. “It’s not a lot of fluff on the budget. It truly is around human capital, making sure we pay for salaries and benefits.”
The district is hosting a public forum on the budget on April 5, and the Board of Education is set to approve a budget by April 25. School district voters will go to the polls in May to approve or reject the proposed budget.
