Arty Camp offers new options for students

FULTON — With continuous camp classes since 2012, Arty Camp is gearing up for another summer of art, theatre, and music with new classes in writing and cooking on tap. Arty Camp runs July 26 through Aug. 20 at the Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St., Fulton.
“We think there is something for every interest in children,” “We have new classes in the line-up this year,” said Camp Director Bonnie McClellan. “We have scholarship money and a new grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation to help support the program.We’ve been doing camp every year for nine years, even during a COVID summer with no repercussions or incidents, and we know what kids like. We’re committed to a unique experience, encouraging artistic expression and learning new forms of art.”
Some of the unique classes being offered this year include mechanical moving art, woodworking, working in the negative, drawing dragons, watercolors, sculpting and more. Theater classes will return with improv, music, character development and stage direction.
New to the roster is literary art, learning how to write their own story book, book illustration and publishing. Cooking classes will debut with limited access for older children to work in the new commercial kitchen learning techniques and preparing healthy snacks and lunches for the campers.
Students can attend portions of camp as morning sessions are separate from afternoon classes. And any child in the county can attend for free from noon to 2 p.m. each day when free lunches will be served followed by a free art project to complete and take home.
COVID-19 recommended CDC and Oswego County Health Department guidelines will remain in place. Visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.