Art Association 2021 Lakeside Art Expo opens March 21

OSWEGO — The Art Association of Oswego has announced the opening of its 24th Annual Lakeside statewide juried art exhibition.
The diverse group of two- and three-dimensional entries in a variety of mediums were submitted digitally by more than 80 artists from across New York State. Awards will be chosen once the exhibition is physically installed in the gallery.
“It’s sad we won’t be able to have our traditional opening reception for the Lakeside show,” said exhibition coordinator Bill DeMott. “It is always our biggest event of the year, with food and music and an awards ceremony, but we will be open to the public with safety precautions in place during regular gallery hours, plus there will be a virtual version of the show on the AAO website, so maybe, in the end, more people than ever might get to see the artwork.”
A Facebook live awards ceremony will take place Saturday, March 20 at 8 p.m.
Charlotte Arcadi, juror for this year’s show, was tasked with the difficult job of narrowing down over 200 artwork entries to final 50-60 pieces that will become part of the exhibition.
“I was deeply moved by some of the work, felt joy at the beauty of some pieces, and was intellectually challenged by others,” wrote Charlotte Arcadi as part of her juror’s statement.
The gallery opens for visitors on Sunday, March 21. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The Art Association is located in the Oswego Civic Arts Center, along with the Frances Marion Brown Theatre, on Barbara Donahue Drive at the northern end of East Fourth Street, directly across from historic Fort Ontario.
Masks must be worn at all times to cover nose and mouth, while inside the building when social distancing is not possible. Please bring your own mask. Hand sanitizer will be available at convenient locations in the building for use.
Call the Art Association for more information at 315 216-6782 or visit their website at www.oswegoarts.org. The exhibition runs until April 18.
