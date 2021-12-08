FULTON — A Syracuse woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two men in Fulton early Saturday morning that left one man dead and the other in critical condition.
Britani E. Yerdon, 29, was charged with murder in the 2nd degree, a class A-1 felony; attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a class B felony; and attempted robbery 1st class, a class C felony, Fulton police announced Monday afternoon on their Facebook page.
Yerdon was arraigned in the city of Fulton Court and was remanded to Oswego County Jail without bail, a state police news release stated Monday.
The investigation is continuing, and additional suspects are being sought.
State police, along with Fulton police, responded to a reported shooting at 1:11 a.m. Saturday at 610 Rochester St., Fulton. Police discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and another 41-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
Both men were transported to Upstate University Hospital, according to a state police press release.
Aaron A. Smith, 41, of 610 Rochester St. in Fulton, died as a result of his injuries.
The identity of the second man, who remained in critical condition, had not been announced as of Monday afternoon.
Police said the incident appears to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to the community.
Police are asking anyone with information or who has any surveillance video in the area of the shooting incident to please contact the Fulton Police Department TIPS Line at 315-593-TIPS (8477) or the Fulton Police Department at 315-598-2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.