Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.