OSWEGO — Some of the helicopters seen recently overhead in Oswego County include troops from Fort Carson, Colorado, military officials confirmed this week.
The 4th Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade is replacing the 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade out of Fort Drum as a part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, said Brandy Gill, the chief of media relations at Fort Carson. The operation deploys and supports troops and allies in Afghanistan, according to Army records.
The 617th Attack Reconnaissance Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 4th CAB, 4th Infantry Division flew to New York last week to deliver aircraft to the 10th Mountain Division CAB at Fort Drum.
“Our unit will use the equipment that 10th Mountain Division CAB is leaving behind in the Central Command area of operations,” Gill said, calling it a “regular occurrence when units rotate in and out of theater.”
