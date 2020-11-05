SCHROEPPEL — New York State Police are looking for a man they say used a handgun to rob a gas station then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to a release from state police, a man entered the Phoenix Fastrac location at 343 state Route 264 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, roughly a half hour before the store was set to close.
Once inside, the man allegedly approached a female clerk at the cashier’s counter and displayed a “black-colored handgun,” troopers said. The man allegedly demanded money from the cash register and safe, then fled on foot toward the village of Phoenix on state Route 264 with “an undisclosed amount of cash and rolled change.”
The suspect is described by police as being approximately 6-foot tall with an “average build” and wearing black sweapants, a light-gray colored Adidas zip-up hooded sweatshirt, along with a black baseball cap with an “unknown red colored logo.” The man was also wearing tan work boots.
State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.
“If anyone recognizes the suspect in the security surveillance photo or has information regarding this robbery, they are asked to contact State Police BCI at 315-366-6000,” said Major Darrin S. Pitkin, commander of state police Troop D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.