Will support popular accessibility ramps program
OSWEGO — The ARISE Independent Living Center in Oswego is hosting a bottle and can drive Saturday to support its mission of providing more freedom to community members in need.
ARISE is facing a backlog and long waiting list for its popular ramps program which constructs, with an all-volunteer crew, accessibility and mobility infrastructure to help individuals more easily come and go from their homes.
The drive will take place at the Oswego ARISE office, 293 state Route 104 and adjacent to Ollie’s and Tractor Supply Co., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bottles and cans can also be dropped off at both of the Great Lakes Recycling buildings in Oswego through July. Those wishing to drop off the bottles at Great Lakes can deposit their bottles for ARISE.
A barbecue pit will sell chicken halves for $7 pre-sale and $8 pickup. The halves can be picked up at 11:45 a.m. and also at 1 p.m.
All the proceeds that come from the can drive will help ARISE provide more ramps for individuals so they can be with family at the end-of-life stage, officials said.
For more information, call ARISE at 315-342-4088 or contact coordinator Jim Karasek at jkarasek@ariseinc.org.
