Aria of expertise: Oswego Opera back on stage Saturday

The Oswego Opera Theater on Saturday, April 17, will be performing the classic 1733 “La Serva Padrona” by 18th-century artist Giovanni Battista Pergolesi for free to registered viewers. According to Conductor Juan Francisco La Manna, seen above on April 9 practicing during a joint vocalist and musician rehearsal, this performance is the first all-college ensemble and only the second performance to be done virtually.