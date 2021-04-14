Aria of expertise: Oswego Opera back on stage Saturday

OSWEGO — The Oswego Opera Theater will raise the virtual curtain this weekend on a performance of the classic 1733 opera ‘La Serva Padrona.’
Written by 18th-century Italian composer Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, the intermezzo — a short performance meant to be played during intermissions of larger musical works — was composed as part of Pergolesi’s larger work, “Il Prigionier Superbo.”
“I am delighted to be able to do something live with performers,” Oswego Opera Theater (OOT) Artistic Director Juan Francisco La Manna said. “One of the main purposes of the opera is to have young artists further their careers. One way to do that is to feature students in major roles — this small opera is perfect for younger voices.”
The former impresario of the Missouri State Ballet, Miami City Ballet, and Kansas City Symphony, La Manna said the Oswego Opera Theater had difficulty this year finding venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUNY Oswego’s Charlotte Waterman Theater will host Saturday’s performance, which will feature an all-student cast. “La Serva Padrona” will be the troupe’s first in-person performance of 2021, after the success of last November’s “A Night at the Opera.”
“It has been a challenging year for the performing arts and the live performing arts. It's been especially hard because we haven't been able to do much of anything and feed off the public's emotion. So to be able to do this in person, with talented students is a treat,” La Manna said.
“La Serva Padrona” — which roughly translates to “The Maid Turned Mistress” — follows elderly bachelor Dr. Pandolfo and Serpina, his maid, who is tasked with finding Pandolfo a wife. It’s the first time the work has been performed at SUNY Oswego.
The work is considered one of the earliest known forms of an opera buffa — a comedic opera with characters in situations familiar to the audience. La Manna said when the show was unveiled, it served as a form of literal comic relief for opera goers.
“(Back then) people would sit through a five-hour, serious opera and they needed a snack or needed to eat,” La Manna said. The different themes of “La Serva Padrona” allowed for viewers to enjoy a change in atmosphere from the popular opera seria — operas with serious tones and themes — during the early 18th-century. La Manna said “La Serva Padrona” can be considered one of the earliest known forms of an opera buffa, setting the standard for similar comedic operas to follow.
Other popular opera buffa include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's 1786 “The Marriage of Figaro,” and Gioachino Rossini’s 1816 “The Barber of Seville.”
Several local stars will appear in the production: Salvatore Sperrazza is slated to play Dr. Pandolfo; he can be recognized for his previous performance in the 2019 SUNY Oswego Theater Department rendition of “The Fantasticks.” After years of performing supporting roles, this is the first time he will lead an opera.
“I have been singing opera for quite a bit, so I’m not too scared,” Sperrazza said. “It's been a non-stop adventure, and I'm having a great time.”
Joining Sperrazza are two Waterman stage veterans: Angel Tyler and Alaces Sarmiento. Tyler will play the part of Serpina and Sarmiento will play Scapin, one of the maid’s associates.
Tyler is a junior vocal performance major at SUNY Oswego who has previously appeared in productions of “The Mikado, “Die Fledermaus,” and “Don Giovanni.”
OOT’s John Fichter said vocalists and musicians have been practicing rigorously throughout recent months leading up to the performance. He described the production as “smoothly sailing,” and felt confident the show would entertain local opera-enthusiasts.
“The cast is figuring out how the timing works, and getting everything ,” Fichter said. “Something like this performance has been a work in progress.”
“La Serva Padrona” will be performed virtually at 7 p.m on Saturday, April 17.
In order to watch the free performance, registration will be required. In order to sign up, visit https://oswegooperatheater.com/la-serva-padrona-2021.
