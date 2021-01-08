OSWEGO — The COVID-19 vaccine is 2021’s hottest commodity and locals are eager to get vaccinated, but health officials are asking for patience and say individuals can check their eligibility status on a state-run website.
To help local providers handle the burden of phone lines jammed with calls requesting vaccine information, the New York State Department of Health is urging use of its online eligibility screening tool.
Located at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/, the screening tool can tell New Yorkers where in the queue they are according to federal and state vaccine protocol.
The tool asks for an input of name and other identifying information, then sorts the individual into one of the state’s vaccination tiers. People can also provide a text message or email address to receive alerts for when they become eligible.
Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? Not until there’s enough data from studies in different age groups, which will stretch well into next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.