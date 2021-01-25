Are you a snow survivor? Local author looking for first-hand accounts

FULTON — Did you, your family members or friends survive a particularly brutal Oswego County winter?
Local history writer Jim Farfaglia is looking for stories about major central New York snowstorms following the 2015 publication of “Voices in the Storm,” a retrospective on the famous “blizzard of ‘66” which dropped historic amounts of snow on Oswego County. The book included tales from more than 200 central New Yorkers and is available at the river’s end bookstore in Oswego.
If you can add your memorable winter storm chronicle, Farfaglia wants to hear from you. Contact him at sjimf903@twcny.rr.com, jimfarfaglia.com, or 315 402-6164.
