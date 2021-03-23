OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department and SUNY Oswego are offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday at Laker Hall.
The vaccination clinic is scheduled to run from 2 to 6 p.m. on March 25 on the SUNY Oswego campus. Appointments are required for all COVID-19 vaccination clinics and can be made online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ by clicking on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”
The Thursday clinic provides the first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Patients must be able to return to the same location for the second dose on Thursday, April 22. Appointments for second doses will be made when patients receive their first vaccine.
Appointments are open to individuals who meet the state eligible guidelines, which currently include public-facing essential workers, people with underlying health conditions or individuals age 50 or older.
Proof of eligibility is required prior to vaccination. Anyone with a comorbidity or underlying condition must provide a note of eligibility from their health care provider, essential workers must provide a workplace ID or paystub and individuals age 50 and older must provide proof of age.
For details on eligibility, go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine#phase-1a---phase-1b
Individuals who need assistance scheduling appointments can call 315-349-3383.
Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. are offering free transportation to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites. Service is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Masks and social distancing are required.
