OSWEGO — Oswego County public health authorities and Port City leaders encourage residents to continue mask wearing inside county and city facilities, reacting to a Monday New York Supreme Court decision that ruled the state’s ongoing indoor mask mandate unconstitutional and its subsequent reinstatement by an appellate court judge.
The state’s Department of Health (NYSDOH) appealed the decision Tuesday, seeking to uphold the mask mandate, which was instituted in December after a surge in COVID-19 cases, and had an expiration of Feb. 1. State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker wrote in his decision that NYSDOH and Hochul lacked the authority to to enact a mask mandate without the approval of the State Legislature.
As of 4:45 p.m., after the decision was appealed, Associate Judge Robert Miller of the Appellate Division, Second Department, granted stay in the mask mandate case while awaiting further court proceedings. There is another appellate court hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in Brooklyn.
“As governor, my top priority is protecting the people of this state. These measures are critical tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, make schools and businesses safe, and save lives,” Hochul said following the decision. “I commend the attorney general for her defense of the health and safety of New Yorkers, and applaud the Appellate Division, Second Department for siding with common sense and granting an interim stay to keep the state’s important masking regulations in place. We will not stop fighting to protect New Yorkers, and we are confident we will continue to prevail.”
In a Tuesday interview, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow echoed Huang’s guidance, noting that, for his administration, state regulations have been about “being decent and considerate to those around you.”
“To be quite frank, the whole concept of mandates versus recommendations does more harm than good to begin with,” Barlow said. “For me and for city government, it was never about enforcing a mandate or not, it was about good practices, being decent and being considerate to those around you. We plan to keep doing what we’ve been doing, asking people in city buildings to please wear a mask and encouraging folks while out in public to put a mask on to protect themselves and others.”
Barlow said the court’s initial decision to strike down the masking regulations were “unsurprising.”
“What the state may or may not mandate, and how we react to those mandates, really isn’t that important to me,” the mayor said. “It’s about encouraging people to take measures to slow the spread and to be considerate of those around you who stand most at risk with the most to lose.”
The mask mandate is also enforced at schools, and prior to the court granting stay to the mandate, state and local officials are asked districts across New York to uphold masking regulations.
“The governor and NYSDOH have filed a notice of appeal and are seeking confirmation that the court’s order is stayed,” State Education Department (NYSED) officials said early Tuesday. “While these legal steps occur, it is NYSED’s position that schools should continue to follow the mask rule.”
Huang supported NYSED’s recommendation, noting schools “should follow (NYSED’s) position on the matter.”
At a Tuesday news briefing in Syracuse prior to the appallete court’s decision, Hochul encouraged parents and students to continue wearing masks at school, citing a drop in COVID-19 cases as proof of the measure’s effectiveness. Hochul referenced the number of cases, which around two weeks ago peaked at more than 90,000 across the state, and its subsequent drop-off to 12,484 cases this week.
“The last thing I want to do is see a different trend (in active cases) because people (gave up on mask wearing),” she said.
At least two Oswego County school districts have issued letters to district families and statements saying they will continue to enforce mask wearing at schools.
In their letters, Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Mathis Calvin III and Central Square Central School District (CSCSD) Superintendent Tom Colabufo both stated to district families that they will continue to enforce mask wearing at schools.
Those letters came before the appellate court’s decision.
Calvin also issued another letter to parents, indicating the district will lift its cap on the number of spectators per student who can attend district events starting Wednesday.
“While we are excited to allow more attendees, COVID-19 numbers continue to be a concern and there will be a and there will be added emphasis on safety procedures like mask wearing and maintaining social distancing,” Calvin said. “The pandemic is still here, and the district is seeing daily impacts to its staff, teachers, and students.”
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated. Look for further pieces on OswegoCountyNewsNow.com and in The Palladium-Times.
