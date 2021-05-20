‘Answers for the American people’ top priority for Katko in Jan. 6 probe

Congressman breaks with party to investigate deadly coup attempt
WASHINGTON — An investigation of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol championed by Congressman John Katko moved forward this week as the Camillus Republican said “answers for the American people” are more important than bowing to party leadership.
H.R. 5352 would create an independent investigation that supporters say is crucial to reckoning what happened when a violent mob of Trump's supporters smashed into the Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden's victory. Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.
Katko invoked the 9/11 attacks during a forceful speech on the House floor, saying that day was a “sober reminder of the fragility of our security, bravery of our law enforcement and first responders and the resilience of our Democracy.”
"This is about facts — it's not partisan politics," said Katko, who is the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee and negotiated the legislation with Democrats. “After the attacks of 9/11, Congress recognized the importance of a bipartisan commission to understand how these heinous acts that changed the country and the entire world could be carried out.”
Jan. 6 represented a “major breakdown in information sharing and preparedness much like the shortfalls that existed before 9/11,” Katko said.
“The American people and Capitol police deserve answers as soon as possible,” Katko said, thumping his desk between words for emphasis, “so something like this never happens again.”
Katko was joined by 35 other Republicans in voting for the commission in a 252-175 vote.
The vote was yet another test of Republican loyalty to Trump, whose grip on the party remains strong despite his election defeat. House Republicans booted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from their leadership last week for her criticism of Trump's false claims, installing a Trump loyalist in her place. Cheney, in turn, suggested to ABC News that a commission could subpoena House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy because he spoke to Trump during the insurrection.
Trump issued a statement urging Republicans to vote against it, calling the legislation a "Democrat trap."
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is trying to prevent defections among his own ranks, echoing McCarthy's opposition in a Senate floor speech Wednesday morning. Both men claimed the bill was partisan, even though membership of the proposed commission would be evenly split between the parties.
In the Senate, McConnell's announcement dimmed the prospects for passage, as Democrats would need at least ten Republicans to vote with them. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to force a vote on the bill, charging that Republicans are "caving" to Trump.
Schumer said that Republicans are trying to "sabotage the commission" and are "drunk" off Trump's baseless claim that the election was stolen from him. That false assertion, repeated by the mob as the rioters broke into the Capitol, has been rebuked by numerous courts, bipartisan election officials across the country and Trump's own attorney general.
Like in the House, some Senate Republicans have suggested they will support the legislation.
South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, cited concern in the caucus that the investigation could be "weaponized politically" in the 2022 election cycle.
"I want our midterm message to be about the kinds of issues that the American people are dealing with," Thune said. "It's jobs and wages and the economy, national security, safe streets, strong borders and those types of issues, and not relitigating the 2020 election."
Democrats grew angry as some Republicans suggested the commission was only intended to smear Trump. Several shared their own memories of the insurrection, when rioters brutally beat police, broke in through windows and doors and sent lawmakers running. Four of the rioters died, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber. A Capitol Police officer collapsed and died after engaging with the protesters, and two officers took their own lives in the days after.
After the Wednesday vote, Katko thanked his colleagues on the Homeland Security Committee for their “good-faith collaboration.”
“The Homeland Security Committee remains a committee focused on securing the nation while ignoring the political noise, which is exactly how it should be,” Katko said. “Securing our homeland is far too important for any other approach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.