Another round of ‘History on Tap’ June 2

Above left, an artist’s rendering of the evacuation of Fort Ontario by the British on July 15, 1796; it was the last of six northwest posts held by the British at the end of the Revolutionary War. Above right, local history expert and Fort Ontario State Historic Site Manager Paul Lear leads a tour group on the very same ground in this Jan. 2, 2017 file photo. Lear will be one of the featured presenters at the upcoming “History on Tap,” returning after a year hiatus.