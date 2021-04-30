Annual city ‘code blitz’ to start May 10 on west side

OSWEGO — Port City officials are planning their annual “code enforcement blitz” as the spring semester at SUNY Oswego comes to an end and students move out of their temporary homes.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced this week the city Code Enforcement Office and Oswego Police Department (OPD) would collaborate to conduct the enforcement sweep in the city’s First, Third and Fifth wards. The wards are located on the west side of the Oswego River roughly from Utica Street north to Lake Street. Barlow said police are planning to patrol the area to prevent trash and furniture from accumulating in front of rental properties, and code enforcement officials would be addressing blighted and dilapidated homes in the focus area.
The so-called “code enforcement blitz” has become an annual event in the city of Oswego under the Barlow administration and has been conducted each spring in recent years as off-campus student residents start to move out of rental units and other city residents conduct annual spring cleaning.
"Our code enforcement blitz will help inform both landlords and tenants of our rules and expectations when it comes to the appearance and behavior of a rental property in Oswego,” Barlow said, noting the city would have a “zero-tolerance policy” and authorities have been directed to take necessary enforcement action to gain compliance from property owners, including immediate ticketing with fines.
Barlow said city officials would use the additional code enforcement resources targeting a smaller area to increase focus on specific problematic properties to gain compliance and provoke mandated improvements to rental properties.
OPD and city Code Enforcement Department will be patrolling the 1st, 3rd and 5th wards from May 10 to May 21, including weekends and evening hours. The overarching goal of the code blitz is to prevent trash and furniture from accumulating in front of rental properties and addressing blighted and dilapidated rental homes.
“Our teams work together to improve our neighborhoods and hold absentee landlords accountable,” said OPD Chief Phil Cady. “Beyond our annual code blitz, we’ll continue to partner with code enforcement as we tackle some of the most problematic properties and areas in the city.”
OPD will also be conducting quality of life and neighborhood engagement patrols in the areas.
City officials encouraged property owners and tenants to make prior arrangements for garbage pickup and removal from their property, and may be issued appearance tickets for any trash and debris left visible, or any other violation, including:
• Vehicles should not be parked on grass or obstructing a sidewalk
• Interior furniture, appliances or trash may not be on an exterior porch or in the yard.
• There should be mo multi-day front yard, curbside stockpiling of garbage, debris or furniture. “It is unacceptable to wait until the next garbage pickup cycle.”
• Property owners/managers should take an active role in managing this process. “ Past experience has proven that this responsibility cannot and should not be transferred to tenants.”
To anonymously report a code enforcement or property maintenance violation, call or text Oswego Code enforcement at 315-415-1542.
