Anglers flock to local waterways, boosting economy

OSWEGO — Fishing is a year-round endeavor in Oswego County and drives millions of dollars in economic activity, especially as anglers visit Lake Ontario and its tributaries for the annual salmon run.
The annual salmon run occurs when salmon swim to spawning grounds near the end of their life cycle, and for centuries the events have been a boon to humans and wildlife. Fishing in Oswego County is a tourist draw, as travelers from across the region and country visit the Salmon River, Oswego River and Lake Ontario, and local officials say those travelers spend money in hotels, restaurants and stores across the region, bringing outside money into Oswego County.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) stocks millions of fish in Lake Ontario waters and tributaries each year, including the highly coveted Chinook, or King, salmon, which draws anglers from far and wide who are seeking to hook a big one. Those fish stocks add up to big money for Oswego County and other areas in the region, with a 2019 report conducted for the DEC estimating roughly $35 million in state and local tax revenues collected in Oswego County as a result of sport fishing activity.
“Our region, specifically Oswego County, is home to some of the best salmon fishing anywhere in the world,” state Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, told The Palladium-Times this week when asked about the local impact of sport fishing. “We’re blessed to have the natural landscape and resources to support an unrivaled fishing industry and we should continue to maintain and invest in it. Year after year, visitors come from far and wide to experience outdoor recreational opportunities they can’t find anywhere else.”
Barclay noted the sport fishing industry, and especially salmon fishing, generates tourism dollars, provides a boost in revenue for the local economy and highlights Oswego County and the surrounding area as a destination.
The 2019 report noted Oswego County is the top county in New York in terms of at-location spending by licensed anglers at more than $32 million, nearly double second-place Jefferson County’s $18 million.
Salmon and walleye are the most fished species in the county, according to the DEC report.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said the sport fishing industry is important to the local economy, as people and businesses rely on the fishing tourism for revenues throughout the year.
Weatherup said sport fishing, hunting and enjoying the outdoors is also engrained in the local culture.
“It’s just kind of who we are,” Weatherup said. “And the fishing brings millions of dollars in sales tax each year.”
Weatherup pointed out the county collects roughly $54 million each year in property taxes, so the $35 million in local economic activity generated by the sportfishing industry funds a significant portion of county services. He said the businesses operating in the industry also turn around and pay property and other taxes in the area, furthering the impact of the industry.
The DEC report estimates nearly 1,000 jobs are directly or indirectly supported by the sport fishing industry in Oswego County.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said charter fishing in the spring, summer and early fall, combined with the annual salmon run, is critical to the local economy and attracts anglers from all over the world.
“It’s one of our biggest, most unique assets and we work hard every year to capitalize on our waterfront and fishing access to make sure there’s plenty of opportunity and anglers feel comfortable being here,” Barlow said.
“This season has presented some difficult fishing conditions in both the lake and river, but we’re still seeing good crowds line up along the Riverwalk to give it a shot.” Tom Burke, an owner, captain and guide with Cold Steel Sportfishing, said the 2021 salmon season has been “up and down,” due in part to sporadic wind and weather.
“When we’re having good fishing it’s pretty darn good but when they get spread out it’s such a big lake it gets tough,” Burke said, noting since early September the salmon have been coming into the river in small groups.“We haven’t had any big, major runs but we have had fish every day, so it hasn’t been too bad of a river season.”
The steady stream of fish entering the river has been a plus, said Burke, who has more than 35 years of experience in the industry. He noted anglers have been able to hook a salmon with regularity rather than the boom-and-bust activity of some years.
Burke, who captains a charter boat for half the year and spends the other half on the river, said it seems part of last year and so far in 2021 business is up, as more people seek to get outside and escape day-to-day life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They feel more comfortable getting away and doing something outdoors where you can spread out a little bit,” Burke said. “Most all the businesses have been pretty happy with how busy they were and we’re just hoping that it can continue.”
Heavy rains in recent days seem to have brought a significant chunk of the remaining salmon in the lake up into the river, Burke said, noting the peak season is likely coming to an end as those fish make their way through the river.
Once salmon season is complete, Burke, along with countless others, will turn toward steelhead, a species of trout, over the winter before the entire cycle starts again next year.
