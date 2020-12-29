Andy, Madeleine Shaver run at XC junior nationals

Madeleine and Andrew Shaver are pictured at the 2019 U.S. Track & Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships in Madison, Wisconsin. They ran recently in the 2020 Junior Olympic three-kilometer race in Lexington, Kentucky. Madeleine, 11, placed 24th in the girls 11-12 age group and earned All-America honors. Andy, 12, placed 52nd in the boys 11-12 age group.