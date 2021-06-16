SYRACUSE — The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10 percent in 2021, more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.
Those who come to give blood now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Here is a list of upcoming blood donation drives in Oswego County. See redcross.org for more information.
Central Square
- June 24, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Church, 592 S. Main St.
- June 29, 1:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Ave.
- Fulton
- June 17, 1-5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Parish, 300 Buffalo St.
- June 23, 1-5:30 p.m., Volney Fire Department, 3002 State Route 3
- June 30, 1-5:30 p.m., Granby Community Center, 812 County Route 8
Hannibal
- June 16, noon until 5 p.m., Hannibal Town Hall, 824 County Route 34
- Oswego
- June 16, 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W. Fifth St.
- June 21, 1-5:30 p.m., Scriba Fire Station, 5618 State Route 104
- June 23, 1-6 p.m., Oswego Alliance Church, 371 Thompson Road
- June 30, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Oswego American Legion, 69 W. Bridge St.
Pulaski
- June 23, 1-6:30 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 U.S. Route 11
