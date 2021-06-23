CENTRAL SQUARE — American Legion Fuller-Taylor Post 915 in Central Square will hold a centennial celebration July 10, noting 100 years of the post’s service to veterans and the community.
All are invited to the free milestone event to revisit the post’s key moments in history since its chartering in July 1921, according to Commander Ken Robarge.
“I am extremely proud of our Legion, and even prouder to lead the post,” Robarge said.
Throughout Oswego County there are 13 American Legion chapters. They are located in the communities of Central Square, Oswego, Hannibal, Minetto, New Haven, Parish, Williamstown, Fulton, Phoenix, Cleveland, Altmar and Pulaski. The Central Square post is the oldest local post and the largest by membership with nearly 189 members, he said.
The American Legion — one of the largest nonprofits in the world — was established on March 15, 1919 by the American Expeditionary Forces in France following World War I as an entity dedicated to aiding service members and their communities. Congress granted the American Legion a federal charter on Sept. 16, 1919, according to the American Legion’s website (www.legion.org).
Those same themes are still present in Central Square a century later, according to Village Historian Heather Stevens.
“Our community is very patriotic and that is in part thanks to our post,” Stevens said. “Every member of our post and the families are modest. Many go unnoticed, but all continue to serve, and I am very proud to be in their company.”
The Legion’s impact on the community could be felt as far back as the late 1910s when, as Robarge said, former Legionnaires went throughout the community and generated interest for starting their own local chapter.
Their efforts were well received, Robarge said, noting how 17 community members joined their cause and established the Fuller-Taylor Post in May 1920. They were not fully chartered with the American Legion until more than a year later in July 1921.
The two soldiers from which the post’s name derives were both Oswego County natives who died while serving in Europe during World War I. Fuller died from an infection resulting of an accidental gunshot wound on Jan. 9, 1919. Taylor died from an illness in Germany on Jan. 25, 1919, according to Stevens.
Robarge said the post organizers voted to appoint their names as the post’s title in honoring the men and the tradition for naming the Legions after fallen comrades.
The initial two decades proved difficult for the young organization however, as there was no centralized location until 1946. Between 1921 and 1946, Robarge said the members met at a variety of venues throughout the community.
“Initially, our American Legion members would go to members’ homes and local businesses in the village for meetings during those initial years,” Robarge said.
Since the current venue was established, the Legion has played a key role in the community, acting as host for a variety of events including holiday gatherings, celebrations, community dinners, and others, Stevens said.
“The post in its early years and even today is a place where veterans can come to unwind and talk to others who will listen and understand,” Stevens said. “It is a safe place without judgment.”
Today, the post also provides Central Square School District graduates with scholarships, furnishes flags on vertans’ graves throughout village cemeteries, raises flags on all the village flagpoles on national holidays, hosts the Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Rank recognition event in Oswego County and much more.
“It is incredible that they have served our community proudly for 100 years and will continue hopefully for at least 100 more,” she said.
As the post grew in membership, the collection of its wartime relics and artifacts followed suit, including the addition of a Korean-era Sabre jet and an M60 battle tank in 1962 and 2014, respectively. Both are currently on display outside the post.
According to Stevens, the Sabre was obtained through a “permanent loan” from the 174th Attack Wing of Syracuse, while the tank was obtained from the Princess Anne, Massachusetts-based American Legion Post 94.
Robarge said there historical experts would be present July 10 to speak about the military vehicles as well as an extensive military artifacts collection on display from a private collector.
In addition to historical experts, the post will host military recruiters present with modern military equipment, host a free lunch for everybody present, and the band Brass on the Rocks will perform between 1-4 p.m, he said.
“We are trying to get the younger generations involved,” Robarge said. “We’ve been hearing a lot that the Legion is for older groups. It’s really an organization for all ages of veterans.”
For more information about how to join or the upcoming celebration, visit the Central Square American Legion’s Facebook page or call 315-668-6948.
