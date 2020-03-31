OSWEGO — After Oswego County declared a state of emergency earlier this month and effectively closed schools until at least April 14, families had to adjust quickly.
Instead of spending hours each day in school, many local children are now at home with their parents or guardian. Each family’s story is unique, but address many of the same concerns: what a daily regimen should look like, how to approach education and how much to tell kids about the coronavirus fears that have gripped the world.
“Two of my kids are pretty self-disciplined, as far as doing what’s asked of them, so they’ve been pretty good about keeping up with schoolwork,” said Rayna Mills, a Minetto Elementary teacher who has three kids of her own at home. “My oldest has been a struggle. He wants to do what he wants to do, but having older kids has been a totally different experience because we’re not fully structured right now.”
Mills, whose three teens are in eighth, ninth and 11th grades, checks in to make sure they’re following along with the schoolwork. Some of it is online, but she also went to pick up packets at school.
“I have devices so they can get online to do some learning, but my worries are for the families who don’t have the access and can’t get the materials they need,” Mills said.
Susan DiBlasi said her three teens have had some problems focusing on their work. Like many parents, she tries to make sure they’re not on their screens all day and are getting in regular physical activity.
“It’s tough when they know they’re not getting graded and they’re not going back for four weeks,” DiBlasi said. “It’s tough to keep them in any routine. It’s like summer vacation except they can’t be with their friends.”
Kathy Greene, a mother of three, says she’s trying to maintain a structure with her children, whether its their chores, meals or sleep patterns. The schoolwork provided by OCSD has had mixed results.
“The enrichment has been a positive experience for my 16-year-old since she is an independent learner, but a challenging one for my son who has ADHD and Tourette Syndrome and is more of a hands-on learner,” Greene said.
Shannon Congdon, a laid off auxiliary services worker at SUNY Oswego, is now at home with her 5-year-old, who would normally be in kindergarten at New Haven Elementary. The school sent home a packet with roughly 10 days of work on colors, numbers, shapes and some spelling, which Congdon and her daughter spend about an hour each day on.
Congdon’s daughter Willow still has questions that don’t have easy answers.
“She asked me yesterday ‘Is today Monday?’ and I said yes. She said ‘Am I going to school today?’ and I said ‘No, we’re still off’ and tried to explain to her a little bit about the coronavirus and how it makes people very sick and we’re trying to stay away,” Congdon said. “I don’t want to shelter her from that, but I know she doesn’t fully understand. I try to tell her a little bit as to why we have to stay away.”
Kenzie Roberge, whose daughter is in kindergarten at Kingsford Park Elementary School, is also watching her two nieces, who are in kindergarten and third grade, on weekdays.
“It is hard for them because they don’t have their friends,” Roberge said. “I’m fortunate to have my nieces here and they all play together, but I know others where it’s just a single kid and they don’t have any friends who can come over. It’s just them and their parents. That can make it hard.”
A laid-off food service employee balancing new teaching duties with a college workload, Roberge is leaning on her previous early childhood development classes for guidance in conducting lessons for young children. A day’s work usually involves spelling, handwriting and some art.
“That was an adjustment for them the first couple days,” Roberge said. “Especially for my daughter. I went from being the role of just being her mom to being her teacher as well.”
Each of the parents said it was nice to have more time at home with their children.
For Mills, that includes playing cards or board games — bonding activities that don’t happen often during these normally busy times.
“With my kids, they’re on the go constantly,” Mills said. “Now we’re actually eating dinner together every night instead of just a couple days a week. … We have more time to be a family, which is nice in this busy time right now.”
