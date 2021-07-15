ALTMAR — An Oswego County man is charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing two children, according to the New York State Police, and has been remanded without bail.
Troopers arrested Ryan E. Bristol, 29, of Altmar, on July 9, according to a Tuesday press release. Bristol faces one count of first-degree criminal sex act, a Class B felony, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, a Class D felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to police, Bristol engaged in sexual contact with two children under the age of 6 years old. No further information regarding the circumstances or victims was initially provided.
Bristol was transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, troopers said, where he was arraigned and remanded to jail without bail.
