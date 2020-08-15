Alleged kidnapper caught in Altmar; pair now charged in extortion scheme, police say

OSWEGO — Police say they’ve apprehended a man accused of engaging in an alleged kidnapping scheme last month.
Anthony C. Stringham, 37, was arrested at approximately 6:48 p.m. Friday evening at a residence in the town of Altmar, according to Oswego Police Department (OPD) officials. He was subsequently charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted robbery and criminal weapons possession, and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
OPD officials said they received multiple tips regarding Stringham’s whereabouts following a July 26 incident where he and another individual allegedly held an adult male and an adult female “against their will by being threatened with physical harm with a weapon.” The dispute was over money, police said, and the female victim was allegedly forced to “contact people to get money in exchange for their safe release.”
After the adult male victim was able to get a message to police through a friend, officers responded to the parking lot of Kinney Drugs at 174 W. Bridge St. where the alleged kidnappers were located. At that time, police identified and arrested 27-year-old Christina J. Hill as one of the individuals allegedly holding the victims against their will. Hill was charged with first-degree kidnapping and criminal weapons possession.
The three-week investigation eventually led police to Altmar, where Stringham was arrested Friday evening.
In a statement, OPD thanked “several local law enforcement agencies for their assistance throughout the investigation” including the Fulton Police Department, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and the Oswego County Drug Task Force.
