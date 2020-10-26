FULTON — All Saints’ Church, located at South First and Academy streets, Fulton, will hold a spaghetti dinner Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1 p.m. until gone.
The menu will include spaghetti, chef salad, homemade meatballs, Italian bread, and mini zeppoles.
The dinner is take-out only. There are discounts for seniors, veterans, or those buying pre-sale tickets. Call 315-592-2102 for details.
