District taking "pro-active" step in expectation of staff shortage
OSWEGO — All Oswego city schools will be closed for in-person and remote learning this Friday, March 12 due to anticipated staffing shortages from the second round of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said more than 100 staff members will receive their second round of virus vaccination shots beginning Thursday, leading to the “pro-active decision” to close schools Friday in anticipation of potential side effects and staff missing work.
“Given the high number of staff who may be out due to potential vaccine side effects and the various district departments which will be affected, the district is concerned that our operations will be impacted and make it difficult for us to provide our educational program as normal,” Calvin said Tuesday.
Schools are set to resume their regularly scheduled hybrid distance learning model on Monday, March 15.
“Because we understand the associated planning that parents may need to put into place, we have chosen to share this information early with our community,” said Dr. Calvin.
Students who attend programs at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) will still be transported Friday.
A scheduled varsity boys ice hockey game will also go ahead as planned, officials said but all other Friday practices are cancelled and set to resume Saturday.
View Calvin’s full letter on the district website: www.oswego.org.
