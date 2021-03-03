OSWEGO – All four seniors registered buckets in their second-to-last home game as the Oswego High School varsity boys basketball team got a 72-40 win Wednesday night over Sandy Creek.
The contest also served as senior night and Matthew Callen, Michael Douglas, Keyon Johnston and Dylan Munger went out on top, with the every member of the quartet playing at least two years of varsity ball under coach James LaMacchia.
Oswego City School District recently began to allow limited spectators at some school athletic events in accordance with county and state health regulation. The change came just in time, as all four seniors had family members in the stands.
“They’re a special class. I spent a lot of time with them, did AAU with them, individual workouts. We spent a lot of time with each other,” he said. “They’re hardworking and talented. I’m going to miss them. It was pretty emotional tonight.”
For the past four years, LaMacchia's seniors have not had a “proper offseason,” between coaching changes over the last few years and then COVID-19 this past summer. He'll hope to change that this year and is looking forward to a productive offseason that allows his team to build both on and off the court.
“You have team camps where you’re playing two or three games on the road, then you get back and spend some time with the guys … It’s about grinding together … All that stuff is important for chemistry,” he said. “These established programs, they come in [to the season] and they’re read to go. They know what their base is. I desperately need it. I’m all about more practice and hopefully we can get back to that soon.”
Three of the Buccaneers’ last four games have gone into overtime, including Monday’s victory over Auburn. Oswego more than once saw commanding leads turn into late-game struggles with turnovers, lack of rebounds and missing shots.
In the victory against Sandy Creek, however, the Bucs kept their foot on the gas pedal and used height and size to play more physical and win rebounds.
Oswego led by as many as 32 points during the game, and LaMacchia said the comfortable cushion gave more players a chance to “get their feet wet” at the varsity level. LaMacchia said his rotation has typically used the same seven players out of the 14 on the roster but Wednesday's win was significantly expanded: Ten players got on the score sheet. Mike Douglas led the Bucs with 18 points in the victory, followed by Nate Devinny with 12 points. Zach Chamberlain and Lucas Warner both chipped in seven points each. Seniors Matthew Callen and Dylan Munger scored eight and six points, respectively.
“Sandy Creek’s effort was good,” LaMacchia said, making sure to single out for praise the opposing coaching staff for making the trek to the Port City from their district nearly an hour away. “Everything was executed wonderful [tonight]. We got to work on our man-to-man [defense] a little more.”
Oswego (5-2), riding a three-game win streak, hosts Fowler (0-7) on Monday. In the last meeting between these two teams, the Bucs pulled out a 67-60 overtime victory, including 14 points in the overtime frame to secure the victory.
Callen led the Bucs that game with 22 points, while Fowler’s Jaylen Brantley led all scorers with 27 points.
LaMacchia said Oswego “settled after going up big” the first go-around against Fowler. Throughout the next practices, he'll emphasize the Bucs' need to play a full 32-minute game.
“We have to stay in the moment, cherish every possession, run the lanes hard every time, talk on defense, know where you’re supposed to be on out-of-bounds plays,” LaMacchia said. “All that stuff has to go together to be a very good team.”
