OSWEGO — Educators, school administrators and health officials in the city of Oswego are preparing to embrace new COVID-19 testing guidelines and other health contingency plans determined by the state’s Department of Health as the threat of explosive infection rates takes hold in New York.
COVID-19 cases have seen a steady rise in the month of November due to Halloween and Thanksgiving activities, according to county health officials. Oswego County is currently dealing with 489 active cases, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, reported Thursday evening. More than 2,000 residents hage contracted the virus. These increases have tested flexibility in public education plans to provide regular instruction across the county, with several school districts having to pause face-to-face instruction for health and safety reasons, and some others to pivot to online classes altogether for the rest of the school year.
Such is the case at schools in the Oswego City School District (OCSD), where officials decided to enact the district’s fully-remote plan for virtual learning in November after several positive tests of students and staff members.
While initially honing in on a Dec. 11 return date to normal instruction, recently appointed OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting the district is now focused on returning to traditional in-person learning on Dec. 14.
“We are working with our parents and I want to thank all of them who have really been so supportive and for the most part understanding,” he said during the virtual board meeting. “Our plan is to be back by Dec.14 and it is contingent on how things go with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are going to work hard and do everything we can to get our kids back. We would obviously like to have them in person so they can learn to the greatest extent possible.”
The district is looking to eventually partner with local agencies and organizations in bracing for the potential setup of COVID testing infrastructure.
“We are thinking of having a drive-up setup,” Calvin said. “We don’t really know exactly where, but we have some ideas. This is new for all districts. A lot of schools have been evolving as we go forward. We are one of those groups who are really starting to look at this and how we might do it,” the superintendent said
“And this is really about our kids. We want to have our kids here to the greatest extent that we can,” Calvin added. “If it is possible to bring our kids back and move through the yellow-zone testing requirements, then we are going to do everything we can to do that.”
The infection rate in Oswego County is currently higher than what would qualify as a yellow cautionary zone under the state’s micro-cluster focus zone model, which caps non-residential gatherings at 25 people. As a tier 3 geographical area under this model, Oswego County — due to having a population size between 50,000 - 150,000, per state regulations — could be slated for a yellow zone designation, which is determined by a seven-day rolling average positivity rate above 3.5 percent for 10 consecutive days, and 15 or more new daily cases per 1000,000 residents on a seven-day average.
All signs point to Oswego County being well on its way to meeting these requirements, with a seven-day average positivity rate of more than 5 percent that is trending upward to more than 10 percent in recent days. Over the past seven days, 399 residents tested positive, which calculates to roughly 48 new daily cases per 100,000 residents over that timeframe
“The designation is based on zip codes and clusters, so we are not really sure what the governor is going to do if and when he will make this designation,” Calvin said. “We are certainly preparing just in case.”
As part of the yellow zone designation, the state requires school districts within the area to test a random sample of 20 percent or approximately 200 students and staff members in order to meet certain health and safety parameters. The school district is required to test below the positivity rate found in the designated yellow zone and lower than the 3.5 percent threshold, according to state guidelines.
Calvin also said there is reason for encouragement in other cases of schools testing through the micro-cluster focus zones across the state.
“What we are seeing from the media is that when people are testing the schools, the results are coming back lower than what they are seeing in the region,” he said.
