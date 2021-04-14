After months of planning, ‘late in the game’ regulations change OCSD re-opening schedule

OSWEGO — Oswego City School District students, staff and families will have to wait longer until getting back to school for more days per week, and the unexpected delay caused by new state regulations is also frustrating education administrators and lawmakers.
Buccaneers in grades four through 12 were scheduled to return to a four day per week in-person class schedule on April 19, and Oswego City School District (OCSD) faculty were deep into preparation.
“We had the safety precautions figured out, all the furniture, putting staff in the right places, we changed our nutritional program, put extra time in the school day — all these things have taken a lot of work and it’s very frustrating and upsetting this late in the game for the state to give us this guidance,” said Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III.
Last Friday, the New York State Department of Health released updated protocols for schools looking to re-open, including those districts looking to significantly increase their capacity for in-person learning, as Oswego was. Because OCSD falls into an indicator level established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and enforced by state authorities, the district’s planned model of return for middle and high school students no longer met the threshold to re-open under a four day per week schedule. In counties where infection rates are high, like Oswego which is deemed a “red zone” by the CDC, middle and high schools must aim for 6 feet of distancing unless they can maintain “cohorting,” where groups of students remain together through the day.
Put simply: the plan thought feasible by OCSD officials suddenly wasn’t.
“We’re left to react rather than being proactive,” Calvin said. “If we’d had this information before it went out (as public guidance) we could have put things in place, but we’re getting it at the same time as everybody else.”
The new guidance, contained in a 24-page report, was released the evening of Friday, April 9, and Calvin said it was “shocking” to discover.
“It changed everything we were doing,” he said.
Calvin wasn’t the only central New Yorker dismayed — State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, said the guidelines were released “under the cover of darkness.”
“Students, families and schools have been waiting more than a month for this guidance,” she said in a statement. “I am hopeful schools can now move forward in getting students back in the classroom full time."
Helming’s sentiments were shared by Calvin, who said the district’s priority is to “get as many kids back as soon as we can” while abiding by mandatory health and safety regulations.
“As quick as we can return more kids, we will,” he said. “If there’s a way to get more kids back, we will.”
Currently, Calvin said the district is rearranging its resources and modifying its plan with the intention of releasing more information as early as next week. Part of the new guidelines include a requirement for districts to engage “stakeholders groups” to obtain perspective on re-opening.
“Many parents have already reached out and said, ‘I’m willing to help,’ and thank you to everyone who has stepped up,” Calvin said.
The news of the delay provoked an angry reaction from some parents, frustrated at the delay after nearly a year of having students older than grade three participate in some form of distance learning.
“It was frustrating for us also,” Calvin said when asked about parents’ concerns. “The work we had set in place had to be revised, but we will get through this.”
About 18 percent of New York public school fourth-graders had access to full-time, in-person instruction in February, while 80 percent were offered a hybrid mix of in-person and remote learning, according to the Associated Press.
