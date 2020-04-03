After facility closures, local fitness fans stay connected online

OSWEGO — Like any gym across the state, Infinity Fitness in Oswego is quiet these days.
With the coronavirus pandemic causing Gov. Andrew Cuomo to abruptly close all gyms last month, the cardio sections, free weights and various wellness classes are no longer available in person.
Despite their fitness facilities being closed, local organizations are looking to keep the sense of community alive online, whether it’s posting inspiration on social media, showing videos of home workouts or creating fun challenges to keep people engaged.
“There’s that sense of family that we have inside and outside the gym. We’re trying to keep that sense of family going by reaching out to our members and asking certain things like how they’re doing that day and try to lift them up if they’ve failed,” Infinity co-owner Robert Berkley said. “Also, if they just need something. We do have a senior population of members that we check on to see what they need — not just workouts, but basic living stuff.”
Infinity Fitness, normally a 24-hour-a-day facility at 78 W. First St., has started to post videos online of workouts their members can do.
“Everybody works out at different times,” Berkley said. “Some people are morning workout people, some are evening workout people. One thing we do is post the video and then people can jump on and see it whenever they’re ready.”
Infinity Fitness has also posted more about meals and a challenge every day on its Facebook page. Still, Berkley said he hopes members stay in touch with one another through tough times.
“We’ve also encouraged our members to reach out to other members who were in class with them to check in on them and see how they’re doing, like a buddy system,” Berkley said.
Jessica Baldwin, the owner at Hardcore Fit Fulton, has moved her personal training, fitness activities and nutrition classes online over the past couple of weeks. Some are on Zoom, while others are posted on Facebook.
“They’re used to being social every evening or every morning coming to the studio and seeing each other, so now we get together and do live food prep, where we pick certain meals we want to make and make them online,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin wants her members to keep each other accountable. The members still track their steps, even if they’re spending most of their day at home.
“It’s so easy to sit now and do nothing all day,” Baldwin said. “If we’re keeping track of the steps we take, we know that we’re getting up and moving and conscious of that as well.”
Baldwin said many of her clients were having a tough time with the gym closing. She has urged many of them to journal their feelings and workouts to help get through it.
“Then the girls are more conscious of ‘OK I know I don’t feel like doing this right now, but I’ll push myself to do it and by the end of the workout I’ll feel amazing. I feel better and I’m glad you talked me into it,’” Baldwin said. “I don’t think I’ve ever met somebody who hasn’t felt better after a workout. You get those endorphins going.”
The Oswego YMCA normally boasts about 60 group fitness classes a week, ranging from yoga and pilates to high-intensity interval training and crossfit.
For YMCA Health & Wellness Director Trish Levine, the Y’s goal was to continue its mission of healthy living even though the building itself is closed to members.
“As this situation evolved, it was really our goal to continue to provide great value for our members, and it was so important not only for our Y family, but to give the community opportunities to stay active, connected and engaged while they’re at home,” Levine said.
The YMCA transitioned many of its classes to Facebook Live, and people can also access on-demand workouts on the ‘Virtual Y’ on its website.
Levine said one of the keys is the instructors continuing to keep in contact with members, even if it’s not in person.
“It’s not just a presentation they’re giving. They’re staying engaged by responding to comments,” Levine said. “They’re acknowledging as people join the class, you know ‘Hey, good morning Pam’ or ‘Good morning Susan, nice to see you!’ … Our instructors are checking in with people and staying engaged that way.”
Levine said she hopes the camaraderie that most people feel at fitness facilities in person translates online, at least until the organizations can open their buildings again.
“Just like every crisis before, we’ve really come together. … We are accessing and sharing information worldwide,” Levine said. “It’s great to see not only our Y family and Y members are watching our Facebook Live videos, but we’re getting viewers from elsewhere looking in. … It’s been an interesting time and it’s wonderful to see how people have come together.”
