PENNELLVILLE — The night of April 8 changed everything for the Bowering family.
The family farm, which was established in the 1880s and owned and operated by Ralph H. Bowering for the last 50 years, caught fire. Many of the family members live within a couple of miles of each other in Pennellville and rushed to the scene to help any way they could.
For Alexis Bowering, Ralph’s granddaughter, the unfortunate events showed how the family and community can come together.
“Everyone was trying to help out with something,” Alexis said of the scene during the fire. “Each person had their own task, whether it was calming down people or it was making food or locating other people. … My uncle has an excavator and was working with the fire department to knock down bigger parts of the fire to put it out easier.
“Everybody congregated together.”
Alexis, currently a senior at SUNY Oswego, fondly remembers her younger days on the farm. She recalled 1990s country music playing as she petted the cows, and other times watching calves being born.
Ralph and multiple generations of the family took great pride in their dairy cows. The family line for some of the Holsteins dates back decades.
“It’s his entire way of life,” Alexis said. “I swear this man was born next to a cow and will die next to a cow. That’s how deep it goes.”
That connection with the animals — the memories and lineage that can’t be replaced — made it all the more distressing when a fire tore through the farm.
It took a dozen fire departments several hours to put out the blaze. Nobody was injured, but the barn was a total loss and 60 cows, 10 pigs and countless poultry animals were killed.
“The amount of love that was in that barn with the animals and building it and all of the memories the whole family has there is the most upsetting part,” Alexis said.
Unfortunately for the Bowerings, there was no insurance on the barn, animals, supplies or equipment.
Roxane Trask Bowering, Ralph’s daughter-in-law, set up the GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/f/bowering-farm-total-loss), which has raised more than $33,000 as of Thursday morning.
It’s not just the monetary donations, Alexis said, that have meant so much to the family. There are also people who have brought food for the animals, donated Dumpsters for the cleanup and provided extra farm equipment.
“The amount of community outreach is shocking, especially during these times. COVID-19 makes everything more challenging,” Alexis said. “One guy showed the next day and said he didn’t have much, but gave my grandfather a pack of frozen hot dogs, because that’s all he had in his freezer. People are just being genuinely nice human beings right now. That’s the most amazing thing to see.”
The plans for the future of the Bowering farm are still unclear. Right now some animals are being housed on an old farm that needs a lot of work.
“We’re trying to see if we’re going to build a pole barn up there or something to house the hay,” Alexis said. “Some of the other cows we’ve brought down to the old, old family homestead farm, a tiny farm that hasn’t seen any life in 30 years.”
Throughout it all, Alexis still saw glimmers of positivity and hope. Twenty-one cows survived the fire, and the next day that number grew.
“One of them had a calf the very next day,” Alexis said. “It was a breech birth too, so it was a wild time.”
Despite the difficulties, the family is thankful for the support — from each other and from the community.
“It’s a horrible thing that happened, but with the amount of love and support you get, you can’t help but smile,” Alexis said. “Everybody is coming together and everybody is helping out. … It puts your mind back into a perspective that there’s still decent people out there and there’s a lot of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.