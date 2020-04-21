After Barclay proposal, Cuomo commits to regional easing of COVID-19 protocols

BUFFALO — Less than 24 hours after Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay proposed a plan to “regionally restart” the New York economy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears ready to embrace the same strategy.
In his daily news conference regarding the COVID-10 pandemic, Cuomo spoke from the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Erie County and said he planned to establish regional coordination to “plan the re-opening.”
Cuomo’s statements represented a policy reversal from previous days where he said a consortium of New England and Mid Atlantic governors would collaborate on how to ease restrictions on economic drivers.
“This virus presents a different problem in different parts of the country and in different parts of the state,” Cuomo said, referring to the state's response as “stamping out a brush fire, where you run to where the fire is.”
While cautioning that the basic meaning of the term has changed, Cuomo shared “good news” that experts say appears to indicate a slowing of the rate of infection and the mortality rate of the COVID-19 virus.
Barclay, R-Pulaski, and Assembly Republicans, in an extensive policy document released Monday, called for a “common-sense, regional approach” due to “different levels of infection and of population density, creating the possible scenario where some areas are re-opened while others remain closed.”
Other recommendations in the report included the establishment of a “New York Regional Restart Panel” of public and private experts and stakeholders, and a deadline of no later than April 30, 2020 for the state to begin these initiatives in earnest.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Barclay said he “applauded the governor’s decision.”
“Let’s go at it in a concerted, thought-out way, and I’m glad to see (Cuomo) has taken my suggestion and ran with it,” Barclay said. The Assembly Minority’s “Regional Restart” was the product of looking at the ongoing pandemic’s crushing impact on businesses and workers and “looking at things in a common-sense way without being naïve.”
“Obviously, we can’t continue the way things are,” Barclay said. “Golf courses and boat launches are a great example: why are those closed when you can easily social distance? You have to treat people like adults. There will always be some people who act like idiots, but you can’t stranglehold the rest of the population.”
Wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing are all good individual measures to take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Barclay said, but without action from authorities, people are beginning to fray at the edges.
“People have patience, but it’s starting to run thin especially in areas like ours where the risk is less high,” said Barclay. “We can’t wait until every last case is stamped out before restarting the economy. You can’t flip a switch, it will take a nuanced approach.”
The past week has seen the development of a resistance movement to mandated quarantine and coronavirus-related restrictions, including in Buffalo, where Cuomo made his Monday remarks. Barclay said he was “sympathetic” to the protests, but urged them to “follow every kind of public safety protocol.”
“This is not a one-size-fits-all situation, and that’s not what strikes anyone as common sense,” Barclay said, acknowledging the “rigidity of government” can lead to “huge frustration.”
New York Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul, an Erie County native herself, will chair the governor’s western New York regional re-opening efforts, with former Rochester Mayor and Cuomo’s first-term LG Bob Duffy heading up the Finger Lakes region. The Palladium-Times has requested more information from Cuomo’s office on specifics of his regional-based plan. This story will be updated.
