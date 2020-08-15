Aerial spraying helped; EEE still active in Oswego County

According to the New York State Department of Environment Conservation, eastern equine encephalitis (EEE, "triple E") is very rare but serious. Mosquitoes, like the one above, infected with EEE virus (EEEV) can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians. About five to 10 EEE human cases are reported each year in the U.S. Five cases of EEE in people in New York State have been reported since 1971 in Oswego and Onondaga counties. All five cases died.