OSWEGO — Health officials announced plans to conduct aerial spraying over Toad Harbor Swamp next week after multiple pools of mosquitoes in the area tested positive for the deadly Eastern equine encephalitis virus.
The Oswego County Health Department announced plans for the aerial insecticide spraying on Friday, just two days after reporting the virus was found in four mosquito pools in Toad Harbor Swamp and the town of Albion. Health officials said the spraying is planned for the evening of Aug. 24 and would take place after 6 p.m.
Spraying is slated to take place within the following boundaries: U.S. Route 11 in Central Square to the west, state Route 49 to the north, up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south.
Spraying will not occur over the open waters of Oneida Lake.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) as a rare illness in humans with only a few cases reported in the U.S. each year but calls the virus “one of the most severe mosquito-transmitted diseases” in the nation. Approximately 33 percent of infected individuals die from the disease and most survivors experience significant brain damage, according to the CDC.
EEE is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The CDC says most people infected with the virus have no apparent illness, but severe cases involving encephalitis — an inflammation of the brain — start with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness can then progress into disorientation, seizures or coma.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang noted aerial spraying is a temporary, partial measure to control EEE and individuals should continue to protect themselves from mosquitoes even after the spraying occurs.
Aerial spraying is dependent on weather conditions, according to the county. Residents within the spray area will be notified of the spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County E911.
Spraying could be postponed due to weather conditions. If weather does not permit spraying to take place, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County website at oswegocounty.com.
Residents in the spray area should stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed between 6 and 10 p.m. Residents are also advised to keep pets indoors, close the vents on window air conditioners and wash items left outdoors before using. If driving through an area while spraying takes place, close your car windows and vents.Cover gardens, and rinse homegrown fruits and vegetables thoroughly before cooking or eating.
The county Health Department received the permission and permits needed to conduct aerial spraying from state health and environmental regulators. Kontrol 30-30, which contains permethrin, will be applied in a diluted form.
Information on the chemicals being sprayed is available at https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/eee.php
