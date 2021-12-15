Adoption is a pet project: Furry friends in search of homes during holiday season

OSWEGO — The holiday season can be one of the busiest times of year for animal shelters and adoption clinics, as families look to add a furry friend to their clan.
Heather Axtell, press secretary for Paws Across Oswego County, says the organization “definitely” receives more applications during the winter months.
However, adopting and caring for a pet isn’t necessarily an easy task.
There are several locations throughout Oswego County to foster or adopt a pet, including Paws Across Oswego County, which fosters exclusively dogs, as well as the Oswego County Humane Society, which offers cats, dogs, and other small animals. At both, the process begins in the same manner — by filling out an application.
“The first step in our adoption process is to submit an application,” said Axtell.
Katrina DeBaun, executive director for the Oswego County Humane Society, said people should be prepared to go through a process.
“It’s rare that you would walk right into our office and be able to meet animals,” said DeBaun. “Since the pandemic, most organizations, you must have an approved application before meeting an animal.”
The application process at the Humane Society typically takes around a week, said DeBaun. After the application is approved, a veterinary reference is conducted.
According to DeBaun, if the prospective adopter has already owned pets, the Humane Society will request them to release their medical records to be viewed by the organization. If the adopter has not previously owned a pet, DeBaun said they will be asked to list references.
After this step is completed, prospective owners are invited for a visit with the pet. Axtell said that any prospective owner who already owns a pet will be invited for a meet-and-greet with a trainer at Paws Across Oswego County. Prospective adopters should also prepare for an in-home visit, according to Axtell.
Before adopting, Axtell emphasized the importance of ensuring prospective owners are truly ready for the responsibility.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, Christmas, let’s get a dog, let’s get a cat, or whatever,’” said Axtell. “A month or two later, they’re like, ‘Oh, gosh, maybe we shouldn’t have done that.’ We want our dogs, when they finally get their home, to stay in their home forever.”
DeBaun also noted the importance of ensuring the adopter’s home is pet-friendly, one of the purposes behind at-home visits.
“Say you want a kitten. You want to make sure cords and things are hidden so they don’t look like toys or things to chew on,” said DeBaun. “You never know what an animal might get into because it’s a new environment.”
Axtell recommended that people who are looking to adopt conduct research on the breed of their possible pet, in order to help find the pet that best fits the owner’s lifestyle.
“A border collie is a herding dog. They need a job,” said Axtell. “Whereas a Shih Tzu is more like a couch potato, so kind of keeping those things in mind and what would be the best fit for your home, your family, your activity level, that kind of thing.”
Currently, the Oswego County Humane Society has six cats, three guinea pigs, and a hamster available for adoption, according to their website. Paws Across Oswego County currently has five dogs, Axtell said.
Both organizations accept donations, and both operate their own independent pet food drives.
“Our pantry helps feed our animals, of course, and then those in the community who might struggle to get some food for their animal,” said DeBaun. “And the pet food pantry isn’t just food, it’s also supplies.”
“That’s always a huge help for dogs and animals in our area that need a little help,” said Axtell of the Paws Across Oswego County pet food pantry.
DeBaun and Axtell each emphasized that, ultimately, their job is to act in the best interests of the animals.
“Our priority, of course, is the animal being adopted,” said DeBaun. “But our biggest priority is making sure the animals are ready in the home, are comfortable, and they’re not stressed.”
“We go dog-by-dog, application by application,” said Axtell. “Whatever the best fit for the animal is, that is what we’re going to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.