Additional EEE found in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced Wednesday that a sample of mosquitoes collected in the town of Constantia has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).
The sample was collected near the Toad Harbor Swamp, where the EEE virus has been confirmed this summer.
“It’s extremely important that people throughout Oswego County continue to use personal protective measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.
The County Health Department continues to collect mosquitoes and sends them to the state Health Department laboratory for testing as part of the county’s ongoing mosquito monitoring program.
“EEE is endemic to our area,” said Huang. “Our surveillance shows that the population of mosquitoes is relatively low compared to other years, but the virus is still active.”
People are advised to continue using insect repellents when participating in outdoor activities and to take measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home.
Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.
People should also limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, and wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes, when weather permits.
To reduce mosquito habitat around the home, residents are advised to:
• Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water;
• Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details;
• Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers;
• Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors;
• Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly;
• Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use;
• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers;
• Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week;
• Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds;
• Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.
For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit health.oswegocounty.com/.
