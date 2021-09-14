OSWEGO – Active COVID-19 cases in Oswego County surpassed 500 for the first time since Jan. 29 as the rise in cases over the past two months continues.
The Oswego County Health Department reported 390 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, a slight uptick from the 388 reported last week and the third consecutive week of 300 or more cases. The now two-month long increase in cases brings the total number of active cases in Oswego County to 516 — the highest active total in nearly eight months — and the total number of cases since March 2020 to more than 9,850.
Two Oswego County residents died due to COVID-19 related illness over the past week, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 99.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to list Oswego County as a community with a high level of COVID-19 transmission.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang noted the county’s seven-day accumulated case counts remain high and are similar to the case counts of several weeks in November and December 2020, prior to the availability of vaccines. The county, however, has four hospitalizations over the past seven days, something Huang said is evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines.
“That is less than those weeks of last November and December when we had the high case counts,” Huang said. “This shows us that the vaccine is working to protect out community. It helps to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
Across New York, new daily case counts have been hovering between 3,000 and 4,000 over the past week. The latest 24-hour period reported Monday included 3,686 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Twentynine coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said state officials are continuing to monitor data across the state and working with localities to identify hotspots and dispatch resources as necessary.
“We all want to put COVID-19 behind us, but the reality is we still have more work to do—and we need to stay vigilant. The vaccine is still our greatest weapon in this fight, and those who are still unvaccinated need to understand the power they have in their hands to help New York and our nation finally beat this virus.”
Health officials continue to urge vaccinations as the nation, including New York, continues to hover short of the vaccination rates necessary for herd immunity. Huang urges all those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get their shot, noting the vaccine is available through the health department, area pharmacies, community health care clinics and primary care physicians.
Oswego County continues to lag behind the state in vaccinations, with roughly 53 percent of the county population fully vaccinated compared to 61 percent of New Yorkers. Roughly 57 percent of Oswego County residents have received at least one-dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen, far less than the 69 percent of New Yorkers who have received at least one shot.
The county Health Department is also working to increase vaccinations and regularly holding clinics, including more than two dozen in August in which more than 400 shots were administered. Huang noted people can continue to check checking the health department’s website at www.health.oswegocounty.com for updated information about vaccine availability. He said the county may be receiving more of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the near future and be able to make all three approved vaccines available at upcoming clinics.
County health officials are monitor the recent surge in cases and continuing contact tracing and case investigations. A lack of resources and other challenges may lead to delays in contact tracing and case investigations, according to local health officials.
Across the nation, cases have surged as a summer that was supposed to mark the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is instead coming to an end with U.S. deaths at their highest point since March. The Delta variant is filling hospitals, sickening children and driving coronavirus-related deaths in some places to the highest levels since the start of the pandemic.
The U.S. death toll stands at more than 660,000, with at least one major forecast model projecting it will top 750,000 by December.
The U.S. recorded 26,800 deaths and more than 4.2 million infections in August. The number of monthly positive cases was the fourth-highest total since the start of the pandemic.
